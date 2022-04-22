Night Sky Trailer Starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons Released by Amazon Prime

✖

A new series is hitting Prime Video next month, and it will see a team-up between two Academy Award-winning actors, Sissy Spacek (Coal Miner's Daughter) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash). Night Sky is an upcoming science-fiction drama from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, and a new trailer for the series teases a lot of intrigue.

You can watch the official Night Sky trailer below:

You can read Amazon's official description for the series here: "Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J.K. Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They've carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks' quiet existence is quickly upended...and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined."

In addition to Spacek and Simmons, Night Sky is set to feature Chai Hansen (The Newsreader), Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Julieta Zylberberg (The Invisible Look), Rocío Hernández (La caída) and Adam Bartley (Longmire). The first season will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Night Sky was created and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, with Daniel C. Connolly serving as showrunner and executive producer. Mosaic's Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen serve as executive producers along with The Crown's Philip Martin.

Night Sky marks Spacek's first project since appearing in the first season of Prime Video's Homecoming back in 2018. As for Simmons, the actor continues to be busy after a big 2021. The actor voiced Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man in Invincible and earned his second Oscar nomination for playing William Frawley in Being the Ricardos. Of course, he also reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Next, he'll be seen reprising his Justice League role as Commissioner James Gordon in the upcoming Batgirl HBO Max movie.

"The tiny role that Commissioner Gordon played in Justice League was very businesslike and very, 'Let's see if we can stave off the end of the world!'" Simmons explained in an interview with The Academy Awardss' AFrame website. "What appealed to me about this movie was from Jim Gordon's point of voice, it's really more a story about him as a guy and as a father and not just about the guy who's turning on the Bat Signal and trying to keep the citizens of Gotham safe-although that's obviously also a part of the story. But it was a chance to delve into a different aspect of the character."

Night Sky premieres on Prime Video Friday, May 20th.