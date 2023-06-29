Nimona's Riz Ahmed and Chloë Grace Moretz Reflect on the Film's Years-Long Journey to Netflix

Nimona arrives on Netflix on Friday, giving fans an opportunity to dive into a truly unique animated world. Inspired by ND Stevenson's graphic novel of the same name, Nimona had a years-long journey to becoming a reality, ending up being revived at Netflix after being canceled mid-production at Blue Sky Studios. Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed, who star in the film as Nimona and Ballister Boldheart, have been attached to the project before that cancelation, and they're overjoyed to see it come to fruition. In separate interviews with ComicBook.com, Ahmed and Moretz spoke about the "relief" of Nimona becoming a reality.

"I can't believe that it's finally out there," Ahmed revealed. "We've been working on this for years. Literally, years and years. It's had some stops and starts. There was COVID. It was recording remotely. To see it all come together so beautifully, to see Troy and Nick's vision really kind of realized with so much heart and humor and action and fun and just mayhem. Just to see what Chloe has done with Nimona, and just that she's created one of the all-time great animated characters, I think. I almost can't believe it. Honestly, animation is kind of new to me. Just the process, just how meticulous it is, how much of a marathon it is. It feels incredible to finally have it out there."

"I mean, it is an exciting experience," Moretz explained in a separate interview. "It's a relief. And it's also a testament to who Nimona is. I mean, I think that the fact that Nimona perseveres in the way that she perseveres in life and the fact that the film persevered in the same way is just such a testament to the story. And to ND Stevenson who created this and just the life that the web comic had to being their thesis in college and then turning into the graphic novel, Nimona is just a character that has survived in so many ways that I feel really lucky to be a part of it."

What Is Nimona About?

In Nimona, when Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

Nimona is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The film also stars Eugene Lee Yang as Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, Frances Conroy as The Director, and Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade.

"I just can't wait for people to sit, to meet Nimona, and what Chloe has done with Nimona," Ahmed told ComicBook.com. "It's just next level. We all know she's an amazing actor, but I just think this incredibly kind of sprightly, mischievous, hilarious character that she has brought to life. I honestly think is just kind of a classic personality, a classic character, and I just can't wait for people to meet her."

Nimona will debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 30th.