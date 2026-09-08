Nintendo Fans Stunned By “Big Bummer” Legend of Zelda Movie Update, “THERE’S NO WAY THATS ALL”

Just last week, Nintendo made headlines by announcing to fans that there would be not one, but two different Nintendo Directs this month. One would be a general Nintendo Direct, but the other would specifically be about The Legend of Zelda franchise, spotlighting everything coming up from the series and its 40th anniversary. Naturally, fans were ready to learn more about the upcoming HD remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time coming to Switch 2, but there was also a hope that Nintendo would use this time to talk about the upcoming live-action feature film based on the beloved video game.

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The good news is, technically, yes, Nintendo did address the upcoming movie, revealing the official title treatment for the movie and once again confirming the release date…and that was it. No trailer, no snippets of footage, and not even a new photo were released for the Wes Ball feature film, and the result has Nintendo fans pulling their hair out in a hilarious fit of rage. To make the lack of footage from the movie even more hilarious was the reveal by Shigeru Miyamoto, who confirmed the movie’s title, which is just…The Legend of Zelda. Then the memes started.

No Legend of Zelda Movie Trailer Has Nintendo Fans Annoyed

Without missing a beat, Nintendo fans flocked to social media to roast the “announcement” for The Legend of Zelda movie. “Hello here is our legend of Zelda movie called legend of Zelda. Thank you that will be all,” wrote one.

The legend of Zelda movie will be titled… “the legend of Zelda” pic.twitter.com/0Nwvuwpsvy — Idiot Mcstupid (@PublicEnemi_No1) September 8, 2026

“Nintendo’s unwillingness to talk about the Zelda film even during the 40th anniversary Direct does NOT inspire a lot of confidence that this will be a good film,” added another. “I really want to believe but I don’t want another Super Mario Galaxy Movie in Zelda skin.

miyamoto genuinely funny as hell for that zelda movie shit — lil (@lilifying) September 8, 2026

Despite no proper footage or visual reveals about the movie, Miyamoto did have some additional teases for the film. His note about the title, which did draw plenty of eye rolls, had another detail tacked on: that the reason for the lack of a subtitle for the film would become clear after we’ve seen the movie. He went on to call it an “original film” based on the “many stories, ideas, and concepts of the series,” confirming that the film isn’t inspired by a specific game from the 40 years of the franchise, but something unique that might blend many of them.

THERE'S NO WAY THATS ALL THEY SHOW US FOR THE ZELDA MOVIE OH MY GOD BRUH 😭 — SkullZ (FNAF X FORTNITE IS REAL) (@SkullZSkeleton) September 8, 2026

“Through the creative power and visual expertise of the talented production team, it’s become an artistic work worthy of The Legend of Zelda series,” Miyamoto teased. “Both the development team from Nintendo and I are also involved, of course. When we talk about The Legend of Zelda, there’s the Triforce; what role do you think it will play in the film?”

I love when Miyamoto asks us a question in the direct. Yeah man I wonder what role the Triforce will play in the Zelda movie — Gwen🍭 (@rubynesoberi) September 8, 2026

To that end, it IS quite surprising that there wasn’t even a teaser for The Legend of Zelda during this direct. The fact that the film arrives at the end of April next year and is on track to be a major summer movie means that marketing has to start somewhat soon. Though the potential to wait and not debut footage from the movie until this December is certainly a possibility (Sony is set to release the new Jumanji movie on Christmas Day, after all), the anticipation is starting to kill fans. It has to come out sometime, though…

Here’s what we do know about the film, though: House of the Dragon‘s Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will play the role of Link, while Bo Bragason will play Princess Zelda. Details have been revealed recently that also confirmed that the likes of Yvonne Strahovski, Dichen Lachman, and the late Sam Neill will also star. Set to arrive on April 30, 2027, the movie marks the first live-action Nintendo movie since Super Mario Bros. back in 1993 (though one could argue for Detective Pikachu in 2019).