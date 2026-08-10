Legend of Zelda Reportedly Casts MCU X-Men Star In New Role (But Who Is She Playing?)

Samara Weaving has spent the past years building her reputation as one of Hollywood’s fan-favorite genre stars, anchoring the Ready or Not franchise and its 2026 sequel while stacking up credits in Scream VI, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and the horror thriller Azrael. That steady rise culminated in one of the summer’s biggest casting reveals, as Weaving landed the role of Emma Frost in Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men reboot, directed by Jake Schreier. Weaving is now one of the first names locked in for the mutant team’s arrival in the MCU following Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Now, just weeks after securing one of the most coveted roles in the Marvel universe, Weaving may already be lining up her next franchise commitment.

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According to industry insider The Beyond Reporter, Weaving has joined the cast of Sony and Nintendo’s live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, though neither studio has confirmed the casting and her role remains a complete mystery. The claim lands amid a steady wave of Zelda casting news, with Uli Latukefu taking the role of Ganondorf and reporting that the late Sam Neill filmed an undisclosed role before his passing. Notably, The Legend of Zelda already wrapped principal photography back in April, meaning any involvement from Weaving would keep her agenda clear for her new Emma Frost duties.

Samara Weaving’s Role in The Legend of Zelda Is Still a Mystery

Image courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Some of the Zelda casting reveals have been paired with character roles. Bo Bragason’s Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s Link lead the cast, while Latukefu’s Ganondorf rounds out the series’ central villain, reportedly under a multi-picture deal that suggests his casting extends beyond a single film. Dichen Lachman plays Impa, a member of the shadowy Sheikah tribe, and Yvonne Strahovski is attached to an unspecified royal figure. Neill’s character has not been revealed, though fans have speculated he could be playing the King of Hyrule, and Lydia Peckham’s role remains similarly unconfirmed. Considering the game’s lore and what we know of the casting so far, Weaving could become one of the Great Fairies who have appeared throughout the game franchise as some of its most powerful female figures. Great Fairies have historically served as guides and benefactors for Link, and their bigger-than-life personality could make the most of Weaving’s talents.

Nintendo and Sony have kept the film’s actual story locked down since production began. Reports out of the shoot and leaked set images indicate that The Legend of Zelda is not adapting any single entry in the video game series, instead drawing from the franchise’s decades of accumulated lore to build an original narrative, a strategy similar to the one Illumination used for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That approach gives the production far more flexibility in deciding which characters and creatures make the final cut. With Latukefu’s contract already pointing toward a planned trilogy, supporting characters introduced in this first film could also appear across future installments, with Weaving potentially being part of The Legend of Zelda franchise for years to come.

The Legend of Zelda is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 30, 2027.