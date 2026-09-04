Nintendo Announces 2 New Directs for September 2026

Nintendo has announced not one, but two new Direct presentations that will be taking place in September 2026. On virtually an annual basis, Nintendo holds a new Direct in September to highlight the games that it will be releasing in the final months of the year. As such, it was widely anticipated that this pattern would hold true again in 2026, but Nintendo has opted to buck expectations slightly by having two broadcasts airing on back-to-back days.

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Set to kick off next week on Tuesday, September 8th, the first Nintendo Direct will be dedicated entirely to The Legend of Zelda. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic franchise, Nintendo will be sharing news entirely about what’s next for Zelda. This will almost certainly be where we’ll get a more extensive look at the upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which is set to launch on Switch 2 later in 2026. In addition, we could also get a first glimpse at the forthcoming The Legend of Zelda movie, which will hit theaters next year. This Direct is set to begin at 10am ET/7am PT, with its runtime expected to be around 30 minutes.

The second Direct will then take place the following day on Wednesday, September 9th, and will be a traditional version of the video program. This Direct will also kick off at 10am ET/7am PT, with its length being around 45 minutes. It’s not fully known what might end up being shown off in this Direct, but new looks at upcoming titles like Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort are very likely to appear.

For Nintendo to be holding two Directs in the same week is quite a shocking move by the company and is something we haven’t seen much of in the past. Still, the decision makes sense, especially given how much there is on the horizon tied to The Legend of Zelda. Outside of the Switch 2 remake of Ocarina of Time and the live-action movie, past leaks have also indicated that a new special edition version of the Switch 2 is planned to be released by Nintendo later this year. Assuming that this hardware is very much real, there’s a near-certainty that we’ll see it shown off during this Zelda-specific Direct.

Per usual, if you can’t watch either of these new Nintendo Directs for yourself, we’ll be bringing you all of the latest news from both events here on ComicBook as they develop in real time. As such, be sure to continue following our coverage over the coming week as we’ll have a ton more to bring to you over that time.