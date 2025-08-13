Bob Odenkirk Ignored Producers’ Advice To Make Nobody 2’s Most Iconic Scene Happen

Nobody 2 has a memorable action sequence set on the water, and star Bob Odenkirk was the one who made it happen. In an interview with ComicBook to promote the release of the new action film (which is out in theaters on August 15th), Odenkirk shared that the producers advised not to film a set piece aboard a duck boat sailing on the water. The actor was told that shooting on the water is extremely difficult, but the actor insisted. It was an important scene for Odenkirk, who wanted to live out a dream and pay homage to one of his childhood vacations.

“They told me. Don’t do that. Don’t do it,” Odenkirk said. “I mean, really, the producers are like, you don’t want to fight on a boat. It’s just a pain in the ass. But the truth is, when I was a kid, my family went on two vacations, the Illinois State Fair and the Wisconsin Dells. And this film is inspired by my trip as a kid to the Wisconsin Dells. And we rode on duck boats. And duck boats are famous for being in almost every vacation town … I was told don’t do the fight on the duck boat because being on water is hard, but I insisted upon it. I wanted to make that dream come true.”

The scene in question is highlighted in the Nobody 2 trailer, as Odenkirk’s Hutch dispatches a group of goons in creative ways by using items found on the duck boat. It also appears to be the sequence that features what is arguably the trailer’s most memorable moment (Hutch repeatedly punching a henchman in the face while ranting about being on vacation). It’s an example of how the Nobody films entertain action fans by staging standout set pieces that incorporate stellar stunt work.

In Nobody 2, Hutch and his family try to have some downtime by going on vacation in a small town. Unfortunately for them, Hutch uncovers a conspiracy involving corrupt cops and a dangerous crime boss, spoiling what was meant to be a relaxing getaway. As he deals with a new wave of bad guys, Hutch also tries to become a better father for his kids. The family dynamic is a key aspect of the Nobody films and the main reason why Odenkirk thinks the series can go beyond a trilogy.

Anyone familiar with the tumultuous making of Jaws knows how much of a nightmare it can be to film on the water. It’s understandable why the producers were against the duck boat sequence from a logistical perspective, but it’s also easy to see where Odenkirk is coming from. The Nobody films are an opportunity for him to let loose and have fun by being an action star. Not only should the duck boat scene be entertaining to watch, there’s also the personal connection to consider. It’s clear Odenkirk was very passionate about this particular set piece, willingly going through the difficulties of a water shoot to realize a dream.

Nobody 2 should boast plenty of other amazing action scenes, but it’s great to see the duck boat fight wasn’t cut. It’s a unique setting for a set piece, plus it ties into the whole vacation theme. That helps it stand out. We’ve seen Hutch fight a bunch of enemies on the ground, so the duck boat fight is a taste of something different and will hopefully allow Nobody 2 to replicate the success of its predecessor.