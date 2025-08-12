Bob Odenkirk Thinks Nobody Will Be More Than a Trilogy (& for Good Reason)

Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 action hit, is just about to hit theaters, and star Bob Odenkirk thinks the franchise still has plenty of gas left in the tank. In an interview with ComicBook promoting Nobody 2 (which premieres August 15th), the actor shared his ideas for the series’ future. He doesn’t believe he’ll stop making Nobody films after a potential third installment. Because of the franchise’s family dynamic, he feels it would be fun to keep revisiting the characters at various stages in their lives and explore how they’ve changed in the years between films.

“I think there’s four films,” Odenkirk said. “Hey, look, you saw the second movie. You see what happens? The kids get four years older. We shot the first film four years ago. Same two kids play my kids in the movie. Paisley Cadorath, Gage Munroe, great actors. And I like the idea that we see everybody grow up and we see them go through different stages of life and a marriage, go through different stages too.”

Released in March 2021, the original Nobody achieved success even though it debuted at a time when theaters were in the very early stages of recovering after the pandemic. It grossed $57.5 million worldwide against a $16 million production budget. Coupled with a positive critical reception (84% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes), Nobody was big enough to give Universal the confidence to move forward with a follow-up.

As seen in the Nobody 2 trailers, the sequel sees Odenkirk’s Hutch and family attempt to unwind by going on a fun vacation. Those plans are thwarted when Hutch uncovers a criminal conspiracy in a small town. Nobody 2 promises to serve up plenty of brutal action sequences, following the footsteps of its predecessor. This time around, Timo Tjahjanto, one of the most exciting action filmmakers working today, calls the shots, bringing his unique sensibilities to the franchise.

Using an action movie franchise to explore evolving family dynamics would be an entertaining approach. Based on the Nobody 2 marketing materials, it appears that part of Hutch’s arc in the film will revolve around him figuring out how to be a better father to his kids (he’s frequently absent due to his work obligations). Subsequent films can offer their own variation on that idea, giving each installment a solid emotional core. As Hutch’s children grow older, their feelings and needs will change, forcing Hutch to change alongside them if he’s to stay connected with his family. And if there are extended gaps between sequels, there’s less risk of retreading familiar territory. Like Odenkirk says, each movie can follow the characters at different points in their lives. Munroe is 26 years old; perhaps in Nobody 3, Hutch’s son Brady will be angling to join his father in the workforce.

Of course, Nobody 3 hasn’t been greenlit yet. That will likely depend on how Nobody 2 fares at the box office. It should be in good position to replicate its predecessor’s success, though, seeing that it isn’t facing much in the way of direct competition. This mid-August window should be perfect for it; by now, the summer’s major studio tentpoles have done most of their damage, and last weekend’s top two films (Weapons and Freakier Friday) have different target demographics. If action fans turn out in full force to check out Nobody 2, then there will probably be a few more installments in the series.