Nobody 2 Trailer Reveals Bloody and Brutal Footage of Bob Odenkirk Sequel

Bob Odenkirk is back as everyone’s favorite assassin in the official trailer for Nobody 2. After taking audiences by storm in 2021’s surprise action thriller Nobody, Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father, and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell. The first Nobody film landed at #1 at the U.S. box office, which naturally means Universal Pictures wasted no time in greenlighting a sequel. This time, Hutch gets into trouble when he takes his family on a vacation to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark. Unfortunately for them, this leads to a confrontation with a corrupt theme park operator, forcing Hutch to go back to beating bodies.

The trailer for Nobody 2 begins with Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) cornering a group of men inside an elevator at a convention. His wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), is speaking to Hutch about coming to terms with him not having an average job. Sensing that they’re drifting apart, Hutch and Becca decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway. Along the way, they pick up Hutch’s father (Christopher Lloyd) to vacation at the same place where Hutch and his brother Harry (RZA) went on vacation as kids. Unfortunately, they run afoul of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz) and his shady sheriff (Colin Hanks).

Hutch discovers that he’s taken his family to an old bootlegging route full of drugs and crooked cops, who are all under the leadership of an unhinged crime boss played by Sharon Stone. Hutch is encouraged to de-escalate the situation, but when has he ever been good at that?

The trailer tells us that “Nobody ruins his vacation” as several action scenes flash across the screen, including fights at Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark. We see Hutch getting the drop on the bad guys inside a maze of mirrors and on a water boat, along with some family bonding. “We all have different sides,” Connie Nielsen’s Becca tells Hutch. “But most of all, you’re a dad. Go fix this shit.” Even RZA and Christopher Lloyd get in on the action.

“Even before the first one started shooting, we would riff on it,” Nobody writer Derek Kolstad previously told Empire Magazine of a sequel. “Like, ‘Where can we go? What can we do?’ It’s a joy because I really do believe that the best idea wins, and when you are imagining when you’re 11 years old, hanging out on the playground or wandering about with your buddies, playing video games and you go, ‘You know what would be cool? Is if Boba Fett fought so-and-so.’ That’s where we are with Nobody 2.”

“More importantly, everyone encouraged everyone to paint themselves in the corner and then lean on everyone else to find their way out, so that you have something where you’re like, ‘I don’t care if anyone refers to anything I’ve ever written as a guilty pleasure because those are my favorite fucking movies,” he continued.

Nobody 2 is an 87North/Eighty Two Films/Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment production, directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4). The film opens in theaters on August 15th.