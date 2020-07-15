Marvel Fan Creates the Ultimate Nova Movie Logo

✖

Sooner or later, Nova will become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether it be Richard Rider or Sam Alexander, the fans of the shared movie universe are practically begging for the inclusion of the Human Rocket at one point or another. Though the character played a major role in the comics that helped to inspire both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, we're still without the character 20-some movies later. The Nova drought is lasting so long, in fact, fans of the MCU have been left to their own devices in an attempt to create any content they can that relates to the character.

One such piece of content comes from branding guru @ch_graphics2019, who managed to craft such a killer Nova logo, it looks ripped straight from Disney's marketing collateral. Featuring the character's iconic red star insignia, the fan artist imagines the logo for a solo movie title Nova: The Human Rocket. See the piece in its full glory below.

When we spoke with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige around the release of Avengers: Endgame, he confirmed the character was still one of the major characters the production outfit wanted to introduce sooner or later.

"We love Nova, it would be cool," Feige said. The produce went on to say Nova was one of the characters the studio felt had "immediate potential."

As for the reason he holds so much potential, Feige broke that down during our previous conversation.

"Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board," Feige said. "Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy]."

Xandar, the home planet of the Nova Corps, can be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy now streaming on Disney+.

