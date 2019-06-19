Marvel Studios Kevin Feige Confirms Nova Still On The Board As Potential MCU Character

With Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home closing out Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are starting to look to the future and Phase 4. That means a laundry list of names are up for inclusion in the next round, especially as Marvel icons like Iron Man, Captain America (Steve Rogers), and Black Widow step aside. One of the names making the rounds is Nova, and in a new interview with ComicBook.com Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige was asked about what’s happening with the character and if there are any plans to use either Richard Rider or Sam Alexander.

“We love Nova, it would be cool,” Feige said. That’s when we brought up a previous interview we had with Feige where he revealed that Nova is on a board of characters that hold “immediate potential. Feige confirmed that’s still the case, saying “Yes, still true. That’s still true.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the reason he holds so much potential, Feige broke that down during our previous conversation.

“Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board,” Feige said. “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy].”

Recently writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that Nova was actually considered for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as they figured out ideas for both films.

“I remember going through several scenarios of Nova,” Markus told THR. “Thanos could come and kill all the Nova Corps, except one guy. Richard Rider, who then becomes … I think in that scenario he became the herald, kind of like the Hulk was [in Infinity War when he crashed into the Sanctum Sanctorum]. Someone who could come out and tell people.”

That ultimately didn’t happen, but the character could easily be set up in an early Phase 4 film, especially with films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Captain Marvel 2, and Eternals on the horizon.

First up though is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd