Star Wars Fan Makes Perfect Edit of X-Men Star Olivia Munn Wielding a Lightsaber

X-Men: Apocalypse alum Olivia Munn went viral earlier this week, after sharing a video showing off her sword-wielding skills with her Psylocke prop sword. The video was quickly embraced by fans, with many marveling at the fact that Munn still has a mastery of her character's fighting skills -- even if she accidentally hit the wall behind her at the end of the video. One fan took Munn's video into a pretty clever direction, reimagining the sword as a Star Wars lightsaber. The video, which was shared by @ActionMovieKid, takes things a bit further, editing it to make it appear as if Munn knocked multiple paintings off of the wall with her lightsaber.

Although Munn's time as Psylocke was relatively short-lived, she was vocal about her enthusiastic approach to the character, frequently showcasing her sword training on social media leading up to the film's release, and speaking candidly about her love of the character.

"I’ve loved Psylocke for so long," Munn said in a 2016 interview. "She’s a really, really strong badass female character in this comic book world where a lot of times the women don’t get to be strong and badass. You see a lot of superheroes [who] don’t always want to kill, and they’ll avoid it if they can. She’s never had a problem killing, and I like that she was the bad guy that had no problem being the bad guy. She’s telekinetic and telepathic so she can read your mind. She can create anything with her mind. To win any fights, she can just create a mountain and have it fall down on you, but she chooses to create a sword so she can kill up close and personal. I always thought that was really cool and badass."

Unfortunately, Munn did not make an appearance in the "Fox-verse's" final chapter, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, due to a conflicting schedule with The Predator.

“I was filming Predator at the time so there wasn’t time for me to film it and so I’m not in it," Munn explained in 2019.

With the X-Men characters set to get a second life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it remains to be seen if Munn will get a chance to suit up as Psylocke once again. But either way, it's safe to say that it would be epic to see her return to the role.

