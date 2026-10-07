One of Stephen King’s Longest and Most Emotional Movies Is a Free-To-Stream Success

Stephen King has such a reputation as one of the world’s most prominent horror writers that any quiz question starting, “Which American horror author..” is almost guaranteed to have his name as the answer. Yet despite beginning his career writing about a tortured teenager with deadly telekinetic powers, vampires, and a haunted hotel, King’s work evolved into something much more than just hokum stories of ghouls and monsters. At the heart of every King novel is a story about human characters and how they deal with the traumas they endure in his novels, and there are some that have more of that human story than others. Strangely, it is these stories that have given the world some of the best movies based on his extensive catalog, such as prison drama The Shawshank Redemption (still regarded as the best movie of all time by many) and last year’s The Life of Chuck. Also in that highly esteemed group is another prison-set movie, The Green Mile, which is currently having a moment on free streaming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

Released in 1999, The Green Mile is a lengthy three-hour story of justice, miracles, and a touch of the supernatural, which is also one of King’s most emotional and best movies. The film’s credentials are second to none, with Frank Darabont returning to direct after the hard-fought success of Shawshank, and featuring a stellar cast including Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, Dean Stanton, Gary Sinise, James Cromwell, Sam Rockwell and more. The Green Mile was originally published in a “Dickensian style” with the story being released in six installments as King completed it, before then being released as a full novel years later. The story tells of the events that happen on a Southern death row penitentiary during the Great Depression, when prisoner John Coffey (like the drink but spelled different) arrives on the block after being convicted of killing two young girls. However, not everything is what it seems, and the gentle giant turns out to be much more than meets the eye and miracles happen in the most unlikely of places.

The Green Mile is Long, but Very Worth It

Hollywood has produced some epic movies with runtimes that break the bladder, but in recent years it seems that every film struggles to keep its length under two hours. When The Green Mile was released 27 years ago, the majority of movies were still able to restrain themselves to a more manageable 100-120 minutes. Many reviews quickly locked into the line spoken by Hank’s Paul Edgecomb when he notes that “sometimes, the green mile is so very, very long,” playing around with it in their review titles, yet not many were able to say that the film should be any shorter. King’s story packed the tale with scenes and payoffs that were all essential to the story, and every character had a purpose to serve in the telling of the tale. Even the most action-packed movies have moments that make audiences look at their watch, but The Green Mile is such a character driven piece that you forget exactly how long the movie is.

For many audiences, The Green Mile is one of King’s best movies, earning itself a huge 95% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, and in turning its $60 million budget into a $286.8 million worldwide box office haul became a financial success too. Of course the success of a movie does not end there. The Green Mile picked up plenty of accolades, including four Oscar nominations, with a Best Supporting Actor nod for the phenomenal Michael Clarke Duncan, and went on to become a huge home video success. Now, the movie’s arrival on Tubi has led to a new wave of love for a story that never loses its power and which shows why King is a master of his craft. Currently, The Green Mile is the #1 movie on Tubi in the U.S. having dethroned Spider-Man: Far From Home on the free to stream platform, proving that certain films just demand to be watched when they show up on free streaming.

Is The Green Mile one of your favorite King movies? Let us know in the comments.