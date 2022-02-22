The Green Mile Star David Morse Reflects on Working With the Late Michael Clarke Duncan Ahead of 4K Rerelease

This week marks the official release of the Frank Darabont directed Academy Award nominated feature film The Green Mile on 4K Ultra-High Definition home media. The 1999 classic film is notable for a number of reasons, being a non-horror Stephen King Adaptation for one, but also its memorable performance from the late Michael Clarke Duncan. A titan of the cinema not only in stature but in performance, Duncan’s performance in the film as gentle giant John Coffey earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. To promote the upcoming 4K release of the film ComicBook.com spoke with co-star David Morse about working on the project and specifically his memories of working with Duncan.

“Well, two things. One he was really that big, he wasn’t really that tall, but he was really that big,” Morse said. “When I did the movie I was six foot four, he was six foot five, but I was 210 pounds and he was 350 pounds and that was 350 pounds of muscle. He was like almost a whole other human being than me when I stood next to him but to actually get that that height of Coffeythere were apple cuts, apple boxes all over the (set), trails of them that he would walk along while we walked next to him just to give him that height.” Check out the full interview below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, this emotional film about miracles and the power of redemption stars Tom Hanks as prison guard Paul Edgecomb. When John Coffey (Oscar nominee Michael Clarke Duncan), a giant of a man, is brought to death row, Edgecomb and his fellow guards discover something very unusual about him. Convicted for the sadistic murder of two young girls, but behaving almost like a child himself, Coffey seems to have a supernatural gift of healing living things. Expectations are turned upside down and the guards’ sense of humanity is awakened in this adaptation of Stephen Kings compelling novel.



Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Elements

The Green Mile Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features: