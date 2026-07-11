One of the 1980s’ Most Iconic Cult Sci-Fi Movies Just Quietly Returned with a Sequel

It seems there might always be a sliver of hope when it comes to sequels—even if that hope arrives in an unexpected format over 40 years after the original that inspired it debuted. That just so happens to be the case for the epic sci-fi cult classic that has managed to hold on to a diehard subset of fans who never gave up hope that they might see their favorite story continue on one day. And that’s exactly what’s happening for them, as that sequel has officially been released as of July 1st, 2026.

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The Last Starfighter, technically considered a space opera, centers on game-obsessed teenager Alex Rogan. After Alex beats his favorite game, Starfighter, he goes on to meet the game’s designer, Centauri. But what was meant to be a meet-and-greet turns into a reveal Alex feels woefully unprepared for, as Centauri informs him that he created Starfighter as a training ground to develop and recruit actual pilots to help fight in an intergalactic war. Alex is soon whisked away from his life and taken to a distant alien planet, where he struggles to apply his video game skills to pilot a real ship, only to realize that real lives are at stake. A sequel has been hinted at in one form or another for years, but now it’s real and coming as a beautifully drawn comic book.

Starfighter is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Sci-Fi Story

And it maintains a dedicated fanbase to this day. And while fans hoped there might be a movie or television series to continue their favorite story, it seems many are happy to get any sort of continuation at all. It probably helps that the comic’s synopsis sounds almost as good as the original movie’s—and certainly like a worthy successor to the story that earned so many fans’ praise. The official logline reads: Now the leader…and sole member…of the Star League, Alex must rebuild the galaxy’s only defense force against Xur and the Ko-Dan Armada. Introducing a new cast of Starfighters alongside fan-favorite faces—and new killers and cutthroats in the shadowy employ of the Ko-Dan—The Last Starfighter #1 launches a sci-fi legacy to new heights!

And while a sizzle reel for a potential film sequel was released in 2021, it’s been crickets since then, leading many to believe the project has been scrapped. Though many still hope for a remake, either as a movie or a television show, it seems that the new comic continuation can at least do justice to the story that was started all the way back in 1984.

What are your thoughts on the Starfighter sequel being in comic form? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Starfighter fans are saying about the impending release.