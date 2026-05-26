7 Forgotten Sci-Fi Movies That Are Actually Great, Ranked

The sci-fi genre has long been one of the most popular with modern audiences, and that has seen an abundance of stories spring to life under its broad umbrella. There are very few forms of media in which sci-fi has been quite so dominant as movies, with many of the genre’s most iconic stories being delivered on the big screen. Many of the best sci-fi movies earn a lasting place within our collective pop culture lexicon, becoming iconic pieces of cinema in their own right. However, the sci-fi genre is incredibly broad, and not every big-screen science fiction story quite manages to make the same impact.

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Over the years, many great sci-fi movies have struggled to achieve the widespread success of some of the genre’s most lucrative films. This often sees a movie slip through the cracks, becoming widely forgotten in spite of its quality. While the specific reasons and ways in which this can happen vary greatly, the outcome is usually the same: incredible and enjoyable sci-fi movies go unnoticed by wider audiences, becoming massively underrated in the process.

7) Sunshine (2007)

When it comes to sci-fi movies that never should have bombed, few titles stand out like Sunshine. Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, Sunshine boasts an exceptional cast featuring Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Benedict Wong. Its bleak sci-fi story follows astronauts hoping to reignite Earth’s dying sun, and perfectly blends sci-fi with horror and tense psychological elements. Despite being an incredible movie, Sunshine simply doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

6) Evolution (2001)

Evolution is a 2001 sci-fi comedy that sadly boasts no more than a reasonably small cult following. Directed by Ivan Reitman, the sci-fi comedy borrowed from genre greats such as Ghostbusters and Alien, weaving the subtly comic story of a group of scientists who come up against rapidly evolving alien life forms. For those who love sci-fi movies with alien creatures, Evolution packs a lot of charm, but it rarely gets much attention at all from wider audiences.

5) Life (2017)

While there are many sci-fi movies that feel like spiritual successors to Ridley Scott’s Alien, 2017’s Life is perhaps the best contender. It stars an ensemble cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ryan Reynolds, and follows the crew of the International Space Station as they make the discovery of alien life on Mars. The life form, which they dub Calvin, proves to be incredibly dangerous and resourceful, prompting an excellent sci-fi horror scramble for survival. In spite of its great cast and solid sci-fi ideas, Life is all too often overlooked.

4) Pandorum (2009)

There may be many awesome sci-fi movies from the 2000s that deserve more attention, but Pandorum stands out for a handful of reasons. Starring Dennis Quaid and Ben Foster, it concerns the onset of a space-induced psychological disorder causing severe paranoia and delirium. The movie’s tense atmosphere and mind-bending ideas might not have impressed critics overmuch, but it’s still a great sci-fi movie that has been widely forgotten despite being incredibly entertaining.

3) Titan A.E. (2000)

Titan A.E. stands out not just as an overlooked sci-fi film, but as a great standalone animated movie that deserved much better. The 2000 movie featured an impressive voice cast led by Matt Damon and is set in a far future among the stars, in which a young man is tasked with saving the last of humanity. It’s an excellent space opera with epic sci-fi ideas, but box office disappointment ultimately sealed its fate. Despite being considered a cult classic, Titan A.E. is tragically overlooked by most sci-fi fans.

2) The Thirteenth Floor (1999)

The Thirteenth Floor is a brilliant sci-fi movie that was tragically overshadowed by a film with a very similar premise. Released around the same time as The Matrix, The Thirteenth Floor‘s tale of a man investigating a murder in a VR simulation of 1930s Los Angeles ultimately proved too similar to the more popular movie to make much of a splash. It’s a shame, though, because it’s ultimately far too good a story to have become little more than a forgotten 1990s sci-fi movie.

1) The Hidden (1987)

Despite starring Kyle MacLachlan at the peak of his career, 1987’s The Hidden didn’t receive the attention it deserved. It follows a police investigation that turns up evidence of a parasitic extra-terrestrial threat capable of altering human behavior. It’s a movie that blends sci-fi with action and horror, delivering considerable suspense along with its creature-feature thrills. Even so, The Hidden is a movie which — aptly, considering its name — remains something of a hidden gem, as it has been widely forgotten in the years since its release.

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