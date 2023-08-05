Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy Explains Why There Are No Deleted Scenes

Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters, and it's having one of the most successful box office runs for a biopic. The film was helmed by Christopher Nolan who is best known for directing big films such as The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar, and more. Nolan is also known for taking some unique approaches to filmmaking, so it's no surprise to learn his latest film has no deleted scenes. Oppenheimer has a runtime of three hours, but it was never meant to be any longer. Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular physicist, recently explained to Collider why you won't be seeing any deleted scenes on the DVD extras for Oppenheimer.

"There's no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies," Murphy revealed. "That's why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie. He knows exactly what's going to end up- he's not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie."

"I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it's crazy expensive to shoot things that aren't going to be in the film," Nolan explained to MTV back in 2012 when discussing The Dark Knight Rises. "It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd."

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Downey Jr. recently made an appearance at Oppenheimer's U.K. premiere, and he revealed that it's the best movie he's ever been in. Considering the actor has a filmography that's pushing 90 projects, that's a bold statement. "This is the best film I have ever been in, and I cannot wait for you all to experience it," Downey Jr. proclaimed.

Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters.