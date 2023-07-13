Oppenheimer Star Emily Blunt Teases Matt Damon Over His Trailer Lines (Exclusive)

Christopher Nolan is getting ready to release his next big film, Oppenheimer, later this month, and fans are super excited to see what will happen in the film. Oppenheimer's early reactions are mostly positive, and it looks like Nolan has another hit on his hands. Nolan has a major battle ahead of him with the release of Oppenheimer, as it's set to go toe to toe with Warner Bros. upcoming live-action Barbie movie based on the doll from Mattel. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Oppenheimer is pretty close to what actually happened, and it looks great. Matt Damon has a lot of semi-inspirational lines in the trailers, and one of his Oppenheimer costars is making fun of him for it. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Emily Blunt lightly roasts Damon for his trailer lines.

"I remember Chris [Nolan] going, 'I mean, [Matt] Damon's gonna be thrilled," Blunt said in our exclusive interview for Oppenheimer's release. "He's got so many trailer lines."

"I don't. I'm just playing the scene like, you know, a line like this is the most important thing to happen in the history of the world. Like it's just true, right? It's like, so you just play the authenticity of that line. And the script did a really good job of kind of teasing out that tension that was there just because the military had this kind of need to kind of compartmentalize everything and need for secrecy, that desperate need for secrecy because it was life and death, you know, a species level, you know, annihilation potentially. Like there's nothing more consequential than that. And yet the scientists are like to get to the truth, we have to share information and it's like how can those two philosophies coexist, right? So, there was a lot to play and groves was also a very unpopular guy among the scientists, which is fun. So you can kind of mine that for laughs here and there because he didn't care obviously." Damon added about his lines in Oppenheimer.

Who Will be In Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy as the titular protagonist, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

The film is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21st.

