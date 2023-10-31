Oppenheimer Returning to IMAX, But With a Catch

Even before its streaming and home media release, Oppenheimer is returning to theaters for another round of screenings. Tuesday, Universal revealed Christopher Nolan's latest will return to select theaters this Friday, showing on six 70mm IMAX screens across the country. According to Variety, the first six screens to sell out will be showing the film for the next week, including AMC CityWalk Stadium 19 in Hollywood, Calif.; AMC Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, Calif.; AMC Lincoln Square in New York City; AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco; BFI London in the United Kingdom; and Melbourne Museum in Australia.

The film has been nothing short of a box office marvel, having grossed nearly $947 million worldwide. As it stands now, Oppenheimer is the second-highest grossing R-rated film behind Todd Phillips' Joker, which earned $1.074 billion over the course of its Oscar-winning theatrical campaign. Given that Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in IMAX next weekend, this run of Oppenheimer will only last a week as the Captain Marvel sequel will gather up any IMAX screen it can.

"We have teenagers and everyone's sort of dismissing them as potential audiences," producer Emma Thomas previously told the Associated Press of the film's box office success. "They think they're just not into longform storytelling or big ideas and that's complete nonsense. … It's just been incredibly touching, honestly, to hear people talk about the film and hear about young people going to see it multiple times."

Oppenheimer follows the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Oppenheimer will continue playing in theaters until its digital release in November.