Oppenheimer Streaming Release Window Revealed

The latest from Christopher Nolan will be available digitally right in time for the holidays.

Surprising few, Oppenheimer has become a breakout success at the box office as it now lists over $900 million in box office receipts. Though it was released on the same day as Warners Bros.' Barbie, Oppenheimer won't be hitting digital marketplaces for quite a bit longer. The Margot Robbie vehicle was made for purchase on September 12th, but the Christopher Nolan feature won't be available until late November. That much was unveiled by producer Emma Thomas in a profile by the Associated Press.

According to Thomas, part of the film's box office success is because of its lengthy theatrical exclusive, especially in an age when films are heading to streaming and digital release just weeks after release. Thomas also attributed part of the success to a demographic she felt movies don't take seriously enough.

"We have teenagers and everyone's sort of dismissing them as potential audiences," Thomas told the news org. "They think they're just not into longform storytelling or big ideas and that's complete nonsense. … It's just been incredibly touching, honestly, to hear people talk about the film and hear about young people going to see it multiple times."

How much has Oppenheimer made at the box office?

Through Friday night, Oppenheimer has grossed $916.5 million at the global box office. Nearly $320M of that has come domestically while a staggering $596M has been earned in international markets.

Oppenheimer follows the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Oppenheimer will continue playing in theaters until its digital release in November.