Oppenheimer Gets Peacock Streaming Release Date

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is one of 2023's most critically acclaimed and financially successful movies, which just earned a February release date for its streaming debut on Peacock. Prior to the biopic, Nolan had a long-running partnership with Warner Bros., which meant that many of his films are often available on HBO and Max, with Oppenheimer marking his partnership with Universal Pictures, resulting in it earning an exclusive streaming debut on Peacock. With Oppenheimer having secured Golden Globe Awards earlier this week, this is likely paving the way for even more nominations and accolades in the coming months, so fans can revisit the experience on Peacock starting on February 16th.

This won't be the only Nolan experience available on the platform, as February 1st will see the arrival of his films Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk, Inception, and Memento. Another film earning major accolades during awards season is Alexander Payne's The Holdovers, which scored star Paul Giamatti a Golden Globe Award, with that movie also currently available on Peacock. For those more interested in 2023's frightening films, Five Nights at Freddy's and The Exorcist: Believer are streaming now.

A staggering global cinematic phenomenon, earning almost $1 billion worldwide, writer-director Christopher Nolan's record-shattering epic thriller, Oppenheimer, has earned five Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture -- Drama, Best Director, Best Male Actor --Drama, Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and Best Original Score. Oppenheimer propels audiences into the paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. With America locked in a devastating war, physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Golden Globe winner Cillian Murphy) becomes the central figure in a pulse-pounding race against the Nazis to develop the first atomic bomb. Written for the screen and directed by Nolan, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film stars Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt, Oscar winner Matt Damon, Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Robert Downey Jr., Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and Oscar winners Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

Voting is currently underway for the 96th Academy Awards, with nominations to be announced on January 23rd. With the Oscars being held on March 10th, fans will have plenty of time to either check out Oppenheimer for the first time or revisit the biopic ahead of what is expected to be a big night for the movie.

Oppenheimer hits Peacock on February 16th.

Are you looking forward to the film's arrival on the streamer? Let us know in the comments!