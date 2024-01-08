Oppenheimer Wins Golden Globe For Best Motion Picture Drama

The 81st Annual Golden Globes are in full swing, and the awards ceremony has seen big wins for some of our favorite films and television shows. It was a huge night for drama films with Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, and Anatomy of a Fall all being up for Best Motion Picture Drama. It seemed to be a tight race this year with all of the nominated films getting high praise from critics and audiences alike. However, only one movie could take home the gold. And the winner is... Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer has been one of the frontrunners this awards season, so it's no surprise to see it take the big prize at tonight's Golden Globes. Not only was Oppenheimer a critical success, earning a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but was also one of the most successful movies of 2023. The film earned $952,042,355 at the worldwide box office, making it the third-highest-grossing film of the year and the second-highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Oppenheimer was nominated for eight Golden Globes this evening. In addition to Best Motion Picture Drama, the film was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Cillian Murphy), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Emily Blunt), Best Screenplay (Christopher Nolan), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson), and the new award: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

How To Watch The Golden Globes:



It was confirmed at the end of last year that the Golden Globes have found a new broadcast home. The 2024 Golden Globes will air on CBS, with the telecast scheduled for Sunday, January 7th at 8 PM ET, following the network's NFL doubleheader. Fans of film and television's big night will be able to watch the ceremony on network television or on Paramount+ and CBS apps.

The switch to CBS comes after NBC chose not to renew its contract with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That decision was made amid controversy surrounding the HFPA's lack of diversity and inclusion efforts, which began to be criticized at length in 2020.

Who Is Hosting The Golden Globes?

Tonight's Golden Globes ceremony is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy, who is known as a frequent panelist on Chelsea Lately. Koy has had species on both Comedy Central and Netflix.

"A lot of [Koy's] comedy is family-based, so I don't know that it's going to be as mean-spirited as you're hoping," Golden Globes executive-producing showrunner Ricky Kirshner told The Los Angeles Times.

"As a kid and watching TV and not having that many role models to kind of indirectly inspire me, that's what this means to me," Koy told the Associated Press. "This is a beautiful moment. I really want to make sure I knock this out of the park."

Congrats to tonight's big winners! Stay tuned for more updates throughout awards season.