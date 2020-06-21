Oscar Isaac Says He'll Return to Star Wars Only If He "Needs a New House"

✖

Sad news, Star Wars sequel fans… It doesn’t sound like Oscar Isaac is too interested in returning to the franchise. However, never say never, because the actor known for playing Poe Dameron joked that he could change his tune if the price is right. Recently, Isaac spoke with Deadline about his new movie, The Card Counter, and was asked about filming Star Wars. While he enjoyed making them, it’s not the actor’s normal wheelhouse, so he explained what it would take to get him back as the “trigger-happy flyboy.”

“I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun. It’s not really what I set out to do. What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me. Paul [Schrader]’s movies, the things that he’s made, it’s in my DNA. I’m not alone, obviously. [For] every actor of a certain generation, those are the films that made them who they are, so that’s certainly my case. It feels like for me a personal turning point and that, as far as I’m concerned, it has nothing to do with the finished product. It’s the process of doing this.” The actor proceeded to joke about what it would take to get him to return as Poe. “Probably, but who knows. If I need another house or something.”

This isn't the first time Isaac has said something like this when asked about his potential return to Star Wars. He's been adamant about being done with his portrayal of Poe, having claimed he was "cashing in his chips" on the franchise and moving on. “[I’m] happy and feeling fulfilled that the task is complete,” Isaac shared with Variety. “So I can’t imagine what it would be that would make me want to redo this thing or revisit it.” While the actor notes that he'll miss working with his co-stars, he sees this final film as “the closing of a chapter of my life.”

When asked by Collider if Isaac was interested in continuing Dameron's journey for Disney+, the actor definitively said, "Nope." Co-star Keri Russell then asked if he would have the same reaction if he was offered $3 million an episode, and Isaac confirmed, "Cashing in my chips."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently streaming on Disney+.

