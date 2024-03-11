Oscar Watchers Thankful for Al Pacino's Rushed Finale

The 96th Academy Awards got started earlier than previous years. Much to the delight of those hoping to go to bed at a reasonable time, the show also ended slightly earlier because of a rushed finale courtesy of Al Pacino. The Oscar-winning actor served as the presenter for this year's Best Picture award and instead of listing the category's nominees, Pacino got right into the thick of it.

"Best Picture, I have to go to the envelope for that," Pacino said while opening the golden envelope in question. "And I will. Here it comes, and my eyes see Oppenheimer."

After a brief awkward silence, the Oscars crew began playing the score welcoming Christopher Nolan and company to stage, eventually accepting the award for the best film released over the past year. Suffice it say, but those tuning in loved it—keep scrolling to see what they're saying.