Oscar Watchers Thankful for Al Pacino's Rushed Finale
Al Pacino's flub during the Academy Awards' biggest award is a hit with fans.
The 96th Academy Awards got started earlier than previous years. Much to the delight of those hoping to go to bed at a reasonable time, the show also ended slightly earlier because of a rushed finale courtesy of Al Pacino. The Oscar-winning actor served as the presenter for this year's Best Picture award and instead of listing the category's nominees, Pacino got right into the thick of it.
"Best Picture, I have to go to the envelope for that," Pacino said while opening the golden envelope in question. "And I will. Here it comes, and my eyes see Oppenheimer."
After a brief awkward silence, the Oscars crew began playing the score welcoming Christopher Nolan and company to stage, eventually accepting the award for the best film released over the past year. Suffice it say, but those tuning in loved it—keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Hurry, Hurry
prevnext
al pacino saw his friend de niro falling asleep in the audience & knew what he had to do pic.twitter.com/ERLyqaC52H— M ✨ (@m_bee4) March 11, 2024
What a Way
prevnext
What a way to end the #Oscars with Al Pacino 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/UrVMt9fPXE— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 11, 2024
Perfect Ending
prevnext
Al Pacino just going “uh yeah Oppenheimer” lmaooo perfect ending no notes— yc (@yc) March 11, 2024
Goodnight Team
prevnext
thank you Al Pacino for wrapping it up 5 mins early. goodnight team. pic.twitter.com/pzwBgzem3N— grace (@gracesftdt) March 11, 2024
Pesci
prevnext
al pacino announcing best picture pic.twitter.com/brchJloggw— beth ౨ৎ (@marybethgrace) March 11, 2024
Obsessed
I’m obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture. couldn’t have been more chaotic or confusing lol
“Best Picture…uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/a0hNQ4ZP7j— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024
*****
Oppenheimer is now streaming on Peacock.prev