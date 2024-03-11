Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture

The 96th Annual Academy Awards have officially come to an end, and it was a big night for some of 2023's best films. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was nominated for 13 awards during tonight's big event, and it just scored the biggest prize of them all. Oppenheimer has officially won Best Picture as Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan all earned gold statues for producing the project.

Oppenheimer beat out American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest. It's not a big surprise to see Nolan's film taking home the Oscar for Best Picture after its incredibly successful awards season. The film has earned many awards, including the BAFTA Award for Best Film, the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and much more. In fact, the film has won over 300 awards since its release.

Christopher Nolan Says Oppenheimer's Success Signifies a "Post-Franchise" Movie Landscape:

During a recent appearance on the Countdown to the BAFTAs podcast, Nolan talked about how the success of Oppenheimer could point to a "post-franchise" shift in Hollywood.

"Everybody has a tendency to talk down the movie business," Nolan explained. "Really for the whole time I think I've been working in movies, I felt the sort of cultural establishment always predicting the demise of movie theaters. Now I get asked that question, you know, 'What do I think about the health of the movie business?' I don't really know how to respond. We just released a three-hour, R-rated film about quantum physics and it made a billion dollars. Like what? Obviously, our view is that the audience is there and they're excited to see something new."

"The success of Oppenheimer certainly points to a sort of, post-IP landscape for movies ... It's kind of encouraging," he continued. "It reminds the studios that there is an appetite for something people haven't seen before or an approach to things that people haven't seen before."

"Something like Oppenheimer working gives other filmmakers a point of reference for how something can work in the marketplace that the studio can relate to," he added.

Are you happy Oppenheimer won Best Picture at the Oscars? Tell us in the comments!