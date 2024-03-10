Oscars 2024 To Start Earlier Than Normal

After a long and exciting awards season, the 96th annual Academy Awards are finally here. Many of our favorite films are nominated tonight including Oppenheimer and Barbie for Best Picture, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Boy and the Heron for Best Animated Feature, and much more. We cannot wait to see how things unfold, but we warned: the Oscars are taking place at a new time this year. The ceremony typically kicks off at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Sundays, but this year is going to be different. Thanks to Daylight Saving Time, which went into effect this morning, Hollywood's biggest night is beginning at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT today, March 10th.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC. ABC's Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! preshow started at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT, while ET's On the Red Carpet at the Oscars starts at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. Then, at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT, ABC leads into the ceremony with The Oscars Red Carpet Show hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough.

ABC is available on all cable and satellite packages and can be watched for free over the air on most televisions with an antenna. If you don't have cable, you can stream the Oscars on providers such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and others. The Oscars will also be available to stream on ABC.com and the ABC app.

Who Is Performing at the Oscars?

One race that is being talked about a lot this year is Best Original Song, and the nominees are "I'm Just Ken" (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt) and "What Was I Made For" (Billie Eilish, FINNEAS) from Barbie, "It Never Went Away" (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson) from the documentary American Symphony, "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" (Scott George) from Killers of the Flower Moon, and "The Fire Inside" (Diane Warren) from Flamin' Hot.

After lots of speculation, it was announced this week that Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson would be performing the hit from Barbie live at the Oscars. The ceremony will also see performances by Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas, and Scott George and the Osage Singers. Becky G is performing Warren's nominated song, "The Fire Inside," which she also sings on the soundtrack.

