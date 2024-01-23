Oscars 2024 Full Nomination List Revealed

The Oscars have released the nominations for 2024's big ceremony. There's a little something for everyone in the nominees. Oppenheimer is the odds on favorite for a lot of the big prizes. Past Lives, Poor Things, and Barbie are all well-represented. But, the biggest movie of last year actually didn't secure a nomination for Best Director or Best Actress, which is pretty surprising. Marvel fans have something to smile about as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse managed to grab a nod each. However, that animated feature faces some stiff competition from Miyazaki's The Boy and The Heron. Jimmy Kimmel will be on hand to host the festivities on March 10 on ABC. Check out what the network had to say about the returning host and catch all of the nominees down below.

"After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment. He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team," Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals said in a release. "We are also grateful to have the multitalented Molly back on the producing team, and we have no doubt that this year will be a spectacular night celebrating the biggest films of the year."

Best Film

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

AMERICAN FICTION – Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers



ANATOMY OF A FALL – Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers



BARBIE – David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers



THE HOLDOVERS - Mark Johnson, Producer



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON – Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers



MAESTRO – Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers



OPPENHEIMER – Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers



PAST LIVES – David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers



POOR THINGS – Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers



THE ZONE OF INTEREST – James Wilson, Producer



Best Animated Film

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

THE BOY AND THE HERON – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki



ELEMENTAL – Peter Sohn and Denise Ream



NIMONA – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary



ROBOT DREAMS – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz



SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal



Best Directing

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)



Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Original Screenplay

Maestro (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)



The Holdovers (Written by David Hemingson)



Past Lives (Written by Celine Song)

May December (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)



Adapted Screenplay

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Poor Things (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)

American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)

Oppenheimer (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)

Barbie (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)

The Zone of Interest (Written by Jonathan Glazer)

Best Actress

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Annette Bening (Nyad)



Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)



Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)



Best Actor

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)



Colman Domingo (Rustin)



Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)



Best Supporting Actress

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)



America Ferrera (Barbie)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)



Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)



Best Supporting Actor

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)



Ryan Gosling (Barbie)



Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)



Best Cinematography

(Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

El Conde (Edward Lachman)



Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)



Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)



Best Visual Effects

The Creator (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould)



Napoleon (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek)



Godzilla: Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould)



Best Costume Design

(Photo: Apple Films)

Napoleon (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)



Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)



Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)



Best Make Up & Hair

(Photo: Netflix)

Oppenheimer (Luisa Abel)

Golda (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue)



Poor Things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston)



Maestro (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell)

Society of the Snow (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé)



Best International Feature Film

Best Editing

Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)

Anatomy of a Fall (Laurent Sénéchal)



The Holdovers (Kevin Tent)



Poor Things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker)



Best Original Score

(Photo: MGM)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)



Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)



Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)



Production Design

(Photo: Architectural Digest)

Napoleon (Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff)

Barbie (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)



Killers of the Flower Moon (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis)



Poor Things (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)

Oppenheimer (Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman)



Sound

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)

Maestro (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)



Oppenheimer (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell)



The Creator (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)

The Zone of Interest (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn)



Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)



"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)



"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)



"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

Best Documentary Feature Film

To Kill a Tiger (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim)

Bobi Wine: The People's President (Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek)



Four Daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha)



The Eternal Memory (Nominees to be determined)

20 Days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath)



Best Documentary Short Film

The Barber of Little Rock (John Hoffman and Christine Turner)

The ABCs of Book Banning (Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic)



The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)

Island in Between (S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien)



Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Sean Wang and Sam Davis)



Best Live-Action Short Film

Invincible (Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron)

The After (Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham)



The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales)

Knight of Fortune (Lasse Lyskjaer Noer and Christian Norlyk)



Red, White and Blue (Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane)



Best Animated Short Film

Ninety-Five Senses (Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess)



War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (Dave Mullins and Brad Booker)

Letter to a Pig (Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter)



Our Uniform (Yegane Moghaddam)

Pachyderme (Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius)



Who do you think will win? Let us know down in the comments!