Oscar Nominations 2024 Include The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One

Award season is in full swing, and today is the day that many filmmakers have waited for. The 2024 Oscars nominations just went live, and it seems like Japan has secured two major nods. Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron has been nominated for an Academy Award, and the same goes for Godzilla Minus One.

If you have not been keeping up with this morning's news, the Academy Awards shared its full list of nominees for its upcoming event. It was there The Boy and the Heron earned a nomination for Best Animated Feature. The movie is nominated alongside some tough competition such as Nimona, Elemental, Robot Dreams, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As for Godzilla Minus One, the blockbuster managed to earn a nomination for Best VFX alongside Napoleon, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Creator, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This honor comes shortly after Godzilla Minus One's director Takashi Yamazaki shared unbelievable info on how its VFX were done. According to him, the kaiju movie had just 35 VFX artists overseeing the film, and recent reports suggest the film cost just $10 million USD to make. If that is the case, everyone who worked on Godzilla Minus One needs an award with Yamazaki being first on that list. The man not only directed Godzilla Minus One, but he wrote the script and personally oversaw VFX with Kiyoko Shibuya.

For now, we will have to wait and see how both of this Academy Award honors turn out. The competition for both categories mentioned is stiff this year. The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10th, so fans have some time until the Oscars reveals its picks to the world.

