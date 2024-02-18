BAFTAs 2024 Winners: Oppenheimer Dominates, Winning Best Film and More

Oppenheimer walked away with seven awards, including Best Film, at this year's BAFTA Film Awards.

Oppenheimer is continuing its awards season tear. Sunday, the cast and crew for the nuclear biopic were in attendance at Britain's BAFTA Film Awards to accept a staggering seven awards for the Christopher Nolan picture. Not only did Nolan win for Best Direction, but the movie also won Best Film overall.

Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. each walked away with some serious hardware winning Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role, respectively. The film also won Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema), Best Editing (Jennifer Lame), and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson). It was nominated for an additional six awards including Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Emily Blunt), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Makeup & Hair, and Best Sound.

Oppenheimer is nominated for most of the same award at this years Academy Awards, potentially signaling good things for Nolan, Murphy, and Downey among others.

The full list of nominees and winners (bolded) can be found below.

BEST FILM

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer" *WINNER

"Poor Things"



OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

"All of Us Strangers"

"How to Have Sex"

"Napoleon"

"The Old Oak"

"Poor Things"

"Rye Lane"

"Saltburn"

"Scrapper"

"Wonka"

"The Zone of Interest" *WINNER

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

"Blue Bag Life"

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"Earth Mama" *WINNER

"How To Have Sex"

"Is There Anybody Out There?"



FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

"20 Days In Mariupol"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Past Lives"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Zone of Interest" *WINNER

DOCUMENTARY

"20 Days In Mariupol" *WINNER

"American Symphony"

"Beyond Utopia"

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"

"Wham!"

ANIMATED FILM

"The Boy And The Heron" *WINNER

"Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget"

"Elemental"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

DIRECTOR

Andrew Haigh, "All of Us Strangers"

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Alexander Payne, "The Holdovers"

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" *WINNER

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Anatomy of a Fall," Justine Triet, Arthur Harari *WINNER

"Barbie," Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

"The Holdovers," David Hemingson

"Maestro," Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

"Past Lives," Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"All of Us Strangers," Andrew Haigh

"American Fiction," Cord Jefferson *WINNER

"Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things," Tony McNamara

"The Zone of Interest," Jonathan Glazer

LEADING ACTRESS

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Vivian Oparah, "Rye Lane"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things" *WINNER



LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" *WINNER

Teo Yoo, "Past Lives"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Claire Foy, "All of Us Strangers"

Sandra Hüller, "The Zone of Interest"

Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" *WINNER



SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro, "Killers of The Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" *WINNER

Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Paul Mescal, "All of Us Strangers"

Dominic Sessa, "The Holdovers"

CASTING

"All of Us Strangers," Kahleen Crawford

"Anatomy of a Fall," Cynthia Arra

"The Holdovers," Susan Shopmaker *WINNER

"How to Have Sex," Isabella Odoffin

"Killers of the Flower Moon," Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Killers of The Flower Moon," Rodrigo Prieto

"Maestro," Matthew Libatique

"Oppenheimer," Hayle van Hoytema *WINNER

"Poor Things," Robbie Ryan

"The Zone of Interest," Łukasz Żal

COSTUME DESIGN

"Barbie," Jacqueline Durran

"Killers of the Flower Moon," Jacqueline West

"Napoleon," Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

"Oppenheimer," Ellen Mirojnick

"Poor Things," Holly Waddington *WINNER

EDITING

"Anatomy of a Fall," Laurent Sénéchal

"Killers of the Flower Moon," Thelma Schoonmaker

"Oppenheimer," Jennifer Lame *WINNER

"Poor Things," Yorgos Mavropsaridis

"The Zone of Interest," Paul Watts

MAKE UP & HAIR

"Killers of the Flower Moon," Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

"Maestro," Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

"Napoleon," Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

"Oppenheimer," Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

"Poor Things," Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston *WINNER

ORIGINAL SCORE

"Killers of the Flower Moon," Robbie Robertson

"Oppenheimer," Ludwig Göransson *WINNER

"Poor Things," Jerskin Fendrix

"Saltburn," Anthony Willis

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," Daniel Pemberton

PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Barbie" — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

"Killers of the Flower Moon" — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

"Oppenheimer" — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

"Poor Things" — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek *WINNER

"The Zone of Interest" — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

BEST SOUND

"Ferrari," Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

"Maestro," Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

"Oppenheimer," Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

"The Zone of Interest," Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers *WINNER

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

"The Creator," Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

"Napoleon," Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

"Poor Things," Simon Hughes *WINNER

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

"Crab Day," Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak *WINNER

"Visible Mending," Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

"Wild Summon," Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

BRITISH SHORT FILM

"Festival of Slaps," Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

"Gorka," Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

"Jellyfish and Lobster," Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai *WINNER

"Such a Lovely Day," Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

"Yellow," Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce *WINNER

Sophie Wilde