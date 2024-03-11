Ryan Gosling Joined by Fellow Kens Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Slash for Oscars Performance

Ever since the Academy Awards nominations were announced, fans have been anxiously awaiting the inevitable performance of Barbie's "I'm Just Ken" at the live telecast. The nominees for Best Original Song are traditionally performed during the Oscars, and it was no different for "I'm Just Ken" this year. Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling performed the showstopper in front of the live audience, and he had quite a bit of help bringing that Kenergy to the stage.

After serenading Barbie star Margot Robbie to start the number, Gosling took to the stage with a horde of male dancers accompanying him. A handful of those men were Gosling's actual fellow Kens from Barbie, dancing alongside him for the number as they did in the movie. The lineup included Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Scott Evans.

The performance also brought out a heavy-hitter to play the guitar solo in the second half of the song. That guitar player was none other than Slash, the iconic guitarist from Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver. Below, you can check out a video of the Kens bringing the house down at the Oscars.

Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cy — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

Ryan Gosling at the Oscars

Leading up to this year's Academy Awards, fans wondered whether or not Gosling was going to perform "I'm Just Ken" live, or if someone else would sing the Oscar-nominated ballad for him.

Around the time of the nominations, Gosling was asked about potentially performing at the show, and he didn't offer any firm commitment either way.

"Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about," Gosling joked. "Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

Simu Liu teased his role in the performance before the Academy Awards took place. "I think Ryan is Kenough all on his own," Liu told ComicBook.com. "But I would never turn down a call from a Canadian as iconic as him. That's my bro-homey, so if he calls, I'm answering."

What did you think of Ryan Gosling's performance at the Academy Awards? Let us know in the comments!