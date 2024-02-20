Simu Liu Teases Joining Ryan Gosling at Oscars to Perform "I'm Just Ken"

The Shang-Chi star says he would never say no to Gosling.

Simu Liu has not heard anything about the possibility of bringing "I'm Just Ken" to the Academy Awards this year -- but he wouldn't say no if asked. The actor and musician spoke with ComicBook.com at the premiere of Arthur the King, and told us that while he has confidence Ryan Gosling could wow the Oscars audience all on his own, he would definitely be open to collaborating on one of entertainment's biggest stages should the opportunity present itself. Liu, who played Ken's arch-nemesis (also Ken), performed the song as part of a huge music video-style song-and-dance war during the movie's third act. Liu has also performed it in concert on his own since the film's release.

The song has taken on a life of its own, winning a Critics Choice Award for best song and being nominated for an Oscar. Fans are wondering whether it will be performed at the Academy Awards, with Barbie's soundtrack producer saying they would only sign off on it if Gosling -- who is also nominated for an acting Oscar for Barbie -- would be allowed to perform it himself.

"I think Ryan is Kenough all on his own," Liu told us. "But I would never turn down a call from a Canadian as iconic as him. That's my bro-homey, so if he calls, I'm answering."

For his part, Gosling has said repeatedly that he's open to the idea, characterizing performing at the Oscars as a dream.

"Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about," Gosling joked earlier this month. "Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie.

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.