Marvel Studios VFX artists, come and get your love. The Academy announced the 2024 Oscar nominees for Best Visual Effects — recognizing James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, The Creator, Godzilla Minus One, and Napoleon. Gunn took to Instagram to congratulate his VFX crew — production visual effects supervisor and three-time nominee Stephane Ceretti, four-time nominee Guy Williams, and first-time nominee Theo Bialek — and then announced that "nearly all" of the Oscar-nominated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 VFX crew will return for his next film, DC's Superman: Legacy.

"Our VFX crew worked tirelessly from top to bottom to create photorealistic characters and outrageous worlds. The world fell in love with Lylla, Floor, and Teefs — not to mention Rocket and Groot — because of them," Gunn shared. "Audiences were enmeshed in the Orgoscope and Arête and Counter Earth because of their amazing partnership with our production design department. They've already won my heart — which is why I'm bringing nearly all of them to Superman Legacy. But I'm so happy they have this honor as well."

The third and final film of Gunn's Guardians trilogy also received a Best Visual Effects nomination at the Critics' Choice Awards (a prize that went to Oppenheimer) and is up for Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Live-Action Production at the upcoming Annie Awards.

Ceretti is a VFX vet whose works include the Marvel Studios films Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor: The Dark World, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, and Eternals, as well as 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Ceretti's credits include the Best Picture winner Nomadland, Cloud Atlas, X-Men: First Class, The Prestige, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and Batman Begins.

Williams, whose credits include James Cameron's Avatar and Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, has received three prior nominations for his VFX work on Marvel's The Avengers, Iron Man 3, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Bialek served as a CG supervisor on The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and a VFX supervisor on Spider-Man: Far From Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy will launch the new DC Universe, introducing David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The cast includes Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, and María Gabriela de Faría as Engineer of The Authority. Superman: Legacy soars into theaters July 11, 2025.