James Gunn Confirms Superman: Legacy Filming Start Date

sDC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed when Superman: Legacy will start filming. The first film in the new DC Universe is being written and directed by James Gunn, and he's been sharing a lot of information about it on social media. With the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike in the rearview mirror, Hollywood projects are back in production. Gunn confirmed Superman: Legacy was in pre-production throughout the strike, with reports claiming the Man of Steel's film would aim to begin production in March 2024. We now have confirmation from Gunn himself that this timeframe is correct.

James Gunn confirmed Superman: Legacy's March 2024 filming date on the social media app Threads, in response to a supposedly leaked logline and filming schedule. "Not sure where this logline came from. I didn't write it. It has elements of truth (obviously based on things I've said in the past). But I wouldn't describe the plot this way, & I wouldn't call Clark a cub reporter. He's a thirty-year-old full-on reporter," Gunn said in his post. "But, yeah, we shoot in March. I'm grateful every day our production team worked their asses off to keep things going through the strikes. Forces impelled us to stop many times – & if we had we'd never make July 2025. SupermanLegacy"

James Gunn debunks Superman: Legacy Casting Guardians of the Galaxy Stars

James Gunn stayed busy on social media last week, debunking some reported casting news for Superman: Legacy. The Hollywood Reporter previously stated that former Guardians of the Galaxy stars Pom Klementieff and Miriam Shor were slated to appear in the DC film. However, Gunn was quick to state that wasn't the case, also posting to Threads that "despite Pom being one of my favorite actors to work with, this is 100% not true. Not only is Pom not in the movie, but no one has ever even discussed her being in the movie, nor do I have any idea what role she would possibly play."

In the replies to the post, Gunn also confirmed that Shor is also not cast in Superman: Legacy, writing "I'd like to find a place for Miriam in the DCU, maybe even in Legacy, but she isn't presently cast in anything." Gunn also revealed that he has no idea how these castings began, saying "I honest to God can't imagine where the Pom thing came from. It's so weird to me. Usually the actual trades aren't this far off." He also confirmed that there is "one thousand percent" a role for Klementieff in the DCU, but it is 'a specific character that has nothing to do with Superman Legacy."

What is Superman: Legacy about?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.