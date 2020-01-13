Movies

Lupita Nyong’o Fans Are Furious She Was Snubbed for Best Actress Oscar Nomination

Lupita Nyong’o is no stranger to The Academy Awards. The actress won an Oscar for her work in 12 Years a Slave, and she has continued to revisit the event ever since. This year, many felt the actress would return for a nomination given her performance in Jordan Peele’s Us, but that did not turn out to be the case.

Earlier today, the full list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards was shared. It was there fans learned Nyong’o did not earn a single nomination for her work as Adelaide or Red.

As you can see below, fans are none to happy about the snub, and it isn’t hard to see why. Last year, the awards show was put to the test when critics and fans questioned its uniform nominations. There was little diversity in both race and gender. This year, fans had hoped the awards would do better, but Nyong’o’s snub has certainly made some question the Oscars yet again.

Beyond Nyong’o, Us failed to secure any nominations period, and horror fans are none too pleased. Peele made a huge splash at the Oscars last year with his now-classic film Get Out. His work on Us proved Peele wasn’t a one-shot wonder as the movie racked up praise amongst fans. In fact, it was Nyong’o who threaded the whole film together as she played not one but two main characters. For her to be snubbed by the Oscars feels like an oversight to so many, and fans of Us are making their feelings known online.

What do you make of this surprising snub…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

