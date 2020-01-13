Lupita Nyong’o Fans Are Furious She Was Snubbed for Best Actress Oscar Nomination

Lupita Nyong’o is no stranger to The Academy Awards. The actress won an Oscar for her work in 12 Years a Slave, and she has continued to revisit the event ever since. This year, many felt the actress would return for a nomination given her performance in Jordan Peele’s Us, but that did not turn out to be the case.

Earlier today, the full list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards was shared. It was there fans learned Nyong’o did not earn a single nomination for her work as Adelaide or Red.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, fans are none to happy about the snub, and it isn’t hard to see why. Last year, the awards show was put to the test when critics and fans questioned its uniform nominations. There was little diversity in both race and gender. This year, fans had hoped the awards would do better, but Nyong’o’s snub has certainly made some question the Oscars yet again.

Beyond Nyong’o, Us failed to secure any nominations period, and horror fans are none too pleased. Peele made a huge splash at the Oscars last year with his now-classic film Get Out. His work on Us proved Peele wasn’t a one-shot wonder as the movie racked up praise amongst fans. In fact, it was Nyong’o who threaded the whole film together as she played not one but two main characters. For her to be snubbed by the Oscars feels like an oversight to so many, and fans of Us are making their feelings known online.

What do you make of this surprising snub…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

No Kidding

Just FYI

Just wanted to say that Lupita Nyong’o’s performance in US is amongst the most layered, haunting and impressive transformations I’ve seen on screen this or any year.



No particular reason, just felt like saying it. pic.twitter.com/Pzb6ykQvQX — Paul Farrell (@PaulisGreat2000) January 13, 2020

Robbery in Progress

lupita and awkafina robbed of best leading jlo robbed of best supporting hustlers robbed of best directing pic.twitter.com/R2xx8agdG0 — q ʬ⁸⁴ (@cIoudkill) January 13, 2020

Ow Ow Ow

Knives Out, Awkwafina, and Lupita Nyong’o being snubbed hurts so much. GIVE PARASITE ALL THE AWARDS. #OscarNoms — Japa (@JapaCastro_) January 13, 2020

Food for Thought

Its barely 10am and between the #OscarNoms snubbing Lupita & being glaringly white and folks talking greasy about Meghan, I’m tired.



Fame just magnifies the ways in which our cultural offerings are consumed while we personally are denied care and appreciation. — Alicia Crosby (@aliciatcrosby) January 13, 2020

How?!?!

Lupita Nyong’o gave the best performance this year as two different and distinct roles in #UsMovie and y’all just……….don’t…..nominate her…….Jesus fucking Christ https://t.co/9wbcLd7DOv — wyrd syster 🦇 (@lindbrose) January 13, 2020

Explain Please

as a film goer, there were a lot of great movies this year and only one of them facilitated a decent length nap on my couch mid film. So, I don’t understand why the Irishman rolled and Greta Gerwig and Lupita aren’t Oscar nominated. — Henry C.J. Jackson (@henrycjjackson) January 13, 2020

TBH, Same

When you hear Lupita Nyong’o wasn’t nominated for an Oscar this year. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/HV5XFLsAnI — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) January 13, 2020

Applause!

Lupita Nyong’o got robbed. She had one of the best performances of 2019



She played both roles masterfully. She changed her voice to play Red. She altered her physical mannerisms to play Red. She was scary and intimidating and, ultimately was someone you understood#OscarNoms — SipsNScripts_502 (@ChattJRyan) January 13, 2020

Laugh It Up