Our Idiot Brother Actor Matthew Mindler Dies At 19

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor known best for portraying River in the 2011 Paul Rudd-led comedy, Our Idiot Brother, has passed away at the age of 19. It was reported by Variety that Mindler had gone missing from his college, Millersville University in Pennsylvania, on August 26th before being found dead on Saturday. The school issued the following statement in an e-mail after Mindler was found:

"It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time," the email read.

According to the report, Mindler's cause of death is currently unknown. After the young actor was reported missing, law enforcement agencies and university police began searching for him. Sadly, Mindler was found deceased in Manor Township on August 28th and was moved to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for "further investigation." Once Mindler was reported missing, his school sent out the following message on Twitter and then added the tragic update this morning.

Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021. Matt was reported missing to University Police late last evening after he did not return to his room (cont'd)👇 pic.twitter.com/dgU2UOXlUm — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

UPDATE 8/28/21: Please refer to the most recent post for updates.https://t.co/YBQVT2ECv9 — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 28, 2021

Mindler's last onscreen appearance was in the 2016 TV movie Chad: An American Boy. In addition to Our Idiot Brother, he was also seen throughout his time as an actor in As the World Turns, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and in the short films Frequency and Solo.

Our thoughts are with Mindler's loved ones at this time.