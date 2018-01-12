Paddington 2 Loses 100% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

One month ago came the news that Orson Welles' 1941 classic film Citizen Kane had lost its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after a negative review from the time was added into the mix and lowered it to 99%. This prompted some to note that 2017's Paddington 2 with its 245 positive reviews was now the Best Reviewed Movie on Rotten Tomatoes (though technically it had held the position for over three years at the time) and now the king has been dethroned. As noticed by TheWrap, a negative review for Paddington 2 has been added to the site, lowering its perfect score.

The lone green splat comes from writer/critic Eddie Harrison of film-authority.com who gave the film a 2 out of 5, writing: "This is not my Paddington Bear, but a sinister, malevolent imposter who should be shot into space, or nuked from space at the first opportunity. Over-confident, snide and sullen, this manky-looking bear bears little relation to the classic character, and viewers should be warned; this ain’t yo mamma’s Paddington bear, and it won’t be yours either. Maybe if you’ve never seen the tv show and don’t know any better, this’ll work, but long-term Paddington fans will find this too much to bear."

Harrison claims that he panned the film upon its release in a BBC Radio segment (which cannot be found online as of this writing) but many have already begun to suspect that this four-years-later review was some sort of retaliation against the cuddly bear.

Sad to report that some attention seeking troll masquerading as film critic has disgracefully given Paddington 2 a bad review, thus ruining its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. #Paddington #HardStare pic.twitter.com/rMWeokkK7k — Alex Ritman (@alexritman) May 28, 2021

With Paddington 2 now officially dethroned, the current highest rated movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes....is not one you would expect as the drama Leave No Trace is the new #1 at 100% with 238 ratings. Directed by Debra Granik and starring Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie the film was a Sundance hit back in 2018.

After Leave No Trace the highest rated film is Disney-Pixar's 1999 sequel Toy Story 2 with 169 total positive reviews with 2008's documentary Man on Wire holding 100% with 158 positive reviews

Who will be the next to fall? And how will the Paddington 2 fandom react to the toppling of the king? One thing is for sure, the marmalade isn't flowing upwards anymore.