Paddington Responds to Taking Rotten Tomatoes Crown From Citizen Kane

Paddington the Bear is now the official king of movies. Up until this week, only two major films in history held a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes: Citizen Kane and Paddington 2. The former is often thought of as one of, if not the single greatest film in history, and Paddington 2 is one of the most beloved movies of our time. Earlier this week, Rotten Tomatoes uncovered an 80-year-old review of Citizen Kane from the Chicago Tribune, giving the film its first negative review on the site and dropping its overall score to 99%. Paddington 2 now stands alone as the most acclaimed film of all time, at least according to the Rotten Tomatoes metric.

After getting word about his new crown, Paddington took to Twitter to comment on the achievement as only Paddington Bear could. With a wonderful and hilarious joke about Citizen Kane and Rotten Tomatoes, the Paddington Twitter account reminded everyone why we love that bear and his films so much in the first place. You can take a look at the tweet below, and we dare you to try reading it without hearing Paddington's voice in your head.

I do hope Mr Kane won't be too upset when he hears I've overtaken him with rotten tomatoes. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) April 28, 2021

Obviously, the Rotten Tomatoes score isn't a perfect indicator when it comes to a film's quality. The score comes from the percentage of critics that gave a film a positive review out of the overall number of reviews collected. The score is more accurate in determining how widely liked a film is, as opposed to how "good" it may actually be.

Still, while we should always take Rotten Tomatoes scores with a grain of salt, Paddington's achievement is worth celebrating. Paddington 2 received twice as many reviews as Citizen Kane, and somehow still managed a perfect score. In this day and age, with a more diverse array of critics than ever before, it's incredibly hard for a film to be that universally loved.

But if there's one thing that Paddington knows better than marmalade, it's how to melt even the hardest of hearts.