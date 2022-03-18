Paddington 2 Writer Teases Status of Third Film, Director Reportedly on Board

While there are a number of exciting franchises with new installments being developed, some film fans are most excited for a third film in the Paddington series, given how beloved the first two films are, with Paddington 2 co-writer Simon Farnaby recently confirming that he and director Paul King crafted a story for the adventure and that a director is reportedly on board. This news could be considered a double-edged sword, as fans will be excited that Farnaby and King will be involved in the endeavor in any capacity, yet they won’t be fulfilling the same duties as they offered on the previous entry.

“Paul and I did tentatively write a story for Paddington 3, so we are involved. And I think Paul is involved at an executive level. We did have an idea for it,” Farnaby told Yahoo! Movies. “They’ve got great writers and I think they’ve got a great director, so I think it will be brilliant, but we’re slightly to one side for now.”

The filmmaker also joked that he and King won’t be absent from the production entirely, claiming that the pair would be “loitering around in the alleyways at the edges of that production.”

The first two films in the series, released in 2014 and 2017, were modest financial successes, earning $268 million and $226.8 million worldwide respectively, but are both critically acclaimed and have passionate followings. Up until recently, Paddington 2 was the best-reviewed film on all of Rotten Tomatoes, maintaining a 100% positive critical score with nearly 250 reviews.

Critics aren’t the only ones who love the series, as both films are beloved by young audiences. Ben Whishaw, who voices the titular bear, previously expressed the disappointment his young fans feel when they meet the human behind the bear.

“It’s very disappointing,” Whishaw joked to the BBC about fan reactions to meeting him. “Occasionally a parent will point out me to a child and I can see the bafflement on their faces, because how can I possibly be Paddington? It doesn’t make any sense to them. And to try to explain that I’m the voice of Paddington is even more confusing for their minds. Bless them.”

