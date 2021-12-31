Paddington 3 to Start Filming Next Year

✖

The world's most beloved bear is finally working on his long-awaited return. Sincerest apologies to Yogi, but we're clearly talking about Paddington here. After the first two live-action Paddington films were met with critical acclaim and box office success, the marmalade-loving bear is coming back for a third adventure, with the project set to go into production in the first half of 2022.

During a presentation at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, Studiocanal announced that Paddington 3 was officially moving forward and that filming would begin in Q2 of 2022. Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton — all of whom worked on the first two Paddington films — will be writing the story for Paddington 3. Burton will be writing the script with Jon Foster and James Lamont.

At this time, a director for Paddington 3 has yet to be announced. King helmed the first two Paddington films, but there is some doubt about his return given his upcoming work on the Willy Wonka prequel film for Warner Bros.

“I don’t think Paul King will direct the third," producer David Heyman said back when Paddington 3 was first put into development. "He did the first two, he and I are working on another project together… He’s very special, Paul. We’re developing a third Paddington. We haven’t got a script yet, we’ve got a treatment which we’re still working on."

“Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be involved in it because I think he’s such a significant voice, but I don’t think he’ll direct it," the producer continued. "He worked on the idea… he comes up with the idea with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they develop it and come back for more, back and forth, and then it’ll get written and Paul will come in and stir it up a little bit. But he’s an incredible collaborator, Paul. Very positive, very supportive.”

There are no casting announcements regarding Paddington 3 just yet, but it would be easy to assume that Ben Whishaw will be returning to voice the titular bear in the threequel.

