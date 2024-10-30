New Paddington in Peru Trailer Shows Baby Paddington (And It’s Cuter Than You Think)

The first two live-action Paddington films won over audiences not only with how charming the titular bear’s personality is, but also due to how he visually appeared in each adventure. No matter how cute you already thought Paddington was, though, a new trailer for Paddington in Peru offers a few glimpses of the character when he was a baby, which could make the upcoming third film the most adorable yet. With the new film set to take Paddington back to the jungles of Peru to reconnect with his aunt, it’s unclear how many scenes of baby Paddington we’ll get in the new movie, but we’ll take however much we can get. You can check out the new trailer for Paddington in Peru below before it lands in theaters on January 17, 2025.

The upcoming entry is described, “Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington in Peru brings the world’s most beloved bear back to his roots, his homeland Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar-strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible.”

Paddington gets lost in the jungle in #PaddingtonInPeru – exclusively in theatres January 17. pic.twitter.com/hmWgX212F0 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) October 30, 2024

“With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will ever forget. Along the way the group meet new friends, including the dashing riverboat captain Hunter and his daughter Gina. They join them on their thrilling escapades through the Amazon rainforest and up to the stunning mountain peaks of Peru. Together they encounter unexpected challenges, and Paddington begins to uncover surprising secrets about his past. Throughout the ups and downs, his unwavering optimism and kindness shine brightly in this brand-new Paddington cinematic adventure that reinforces the importance of family, and the joy of embracing one’s heritage.”

While it’s hard to imagine anyone with even a passing interest in Paddington might not have already seen the first two movies, this new trailer helps offer insight into what the beloved bear has already gotten up to in previous live-action adventures. The first two films have earned tremendous critical acclaim, as they earned 97% and 99% positive critical reactions on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. With the films’ box-office performance not directly aligning with critical reactions, fans have wondered what the future held for the series, but Paddington in Peru looks to merely be paving the way for a long live-action journey for the character.

Just last month, execs for the Paddington franchise confirmed that not only could fans anticipate a Paddington 4 on the way, but that there are also plans for a Paddington TV series. Those plans might not be fully concrete, but the execs teased we could be getting both the movie and the TV series in 2027 or 2028.

Stay tuned for updates on Paddington in Peru before it hits theaters on January 17, 2025.

