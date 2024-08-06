Paddington in Peru Gets New Teaser

After spending most of his time in the first two Paddington movies in Europe, the beloved bear is heading to Peru for his third film (appropriately titled Paddington in Peru), but before he can embark on the life-changing adventure, he must secure a passport for easy travel. In a new teaser for Paddington in Peru, viewers can see the adorable bear attempting to navigate the challenges of obtaining the necessary passport photo, though as expected, he navigates each obstacle with his signature optimism, allowing his adventure to begin. You can check out the new teaser for Paddington in Peru in the post below before it hits theaters on January 17, 2025.

Paddington in Peru brings Paddington’s story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

Ben Whishaw returns to voice the titular bear, with the film also starring Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Jim Broadbent, and Imelda Staunton.

While the new film features some returning faces, a new component of this third film is that director Dougal Wilson takes over duties from Paul King.

“We have long been huge admirers of Dougal’s work, his stunning visual creativity, his storytelling, heart, emotion, and humor,” Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh and EVP Global Production Ron Halpern previously shared in a statement about Wilson taking over as director. “We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure.”

“After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure,” King himself added. “Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Paddington in Peru lands in theaters on January 17, 2025.

