Paddington in Peru Trailer Takes the Talking Bear on an Exciting Adventure

Paddington is taking his adventures from Europe to Peru in the latest trailer for Paddington in Peru. Everyone's favorite adorable bear has been called upon by his Aunt Lucy from the Home of Retired Bears, sending Paddington on the journey of a lifetime. Thankfully, Paddington won't be going alone, as he'll have the Brown Family joining him to offer support. His search for Aunt Lucy also involves a search for Eldorado, aka the Lost City of Gold. Sit back and prepare to see Paddington like you've never seen him before in the new Paddington in Peru trailer.

The trailer for Paddington in Peru kicks off with the titular bear receiving a letter from Aunt Lucy. But when he visits the Home of Retired Bears, Olivia Colman's character informs Paddington that she's left to go in search of something. This leads Paddington and the Brown Family to Antonio Banderas' riverboat captain, as they sail down some treacherous waters on their way to the Lost City of Gold. Legend says the bear will show them the way, but poor Paddington doesn't make the connection that the bear in the legend may be himself.

What is Paddington in Peru about?

Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington in Peru brings the world's most beloved bear back to his roots, his homeland Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible.

With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will ever forget. Along the way the group meet new friends, including the dashing riverboat captain Hunter and his daughter Gina. They join them on their thrilling escapades through the Amazon rainforest and up to the stunning mountain peaks of Peru. Together they encounter unexpected challenges, and Paddington begins to uncover surprising secrets about his past. Throughout the ups and downs, his unwavering optimism and kindness shine brightly in this brand-new Paddington cinematic adventure that reinforces the importance of family, and the joy of embracing one's heritage.

Ben Whishaw returns to voice the titular bear, with the film also starring Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Jim Broadbent, and Imelda Staunton.

Paddington in Peru lands in theaters on January 17, 2025.