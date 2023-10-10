Pain Hustlers: Netflix's New Emily Blunt and Chris Evans Movie Gets Trailer

The end of this month will see Netflix debut one of its most high-profile original films in 2023. That film is called Pain Hustlers, and it includes the all-star leading duo of Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. Blunt is coming off of a co-starring turn in the acclaimed and record-breaking Oppenheimer earlier this year, while Evans is still riding the high of his decade-long run as Captain America and his villainous turn in Knives Out. The two will join forces with Andy Garcia and Harry Potter-helmer David Yates for Netflix's Pain Hustlers, which arrives on October 27th.

Ahead of its debut in a couple of weeks, Netflix has finally unveiled the full-length trailer for Pain Hustlers. The trailer was released online early Tuesday morning and you can check it out below!

What Is Pain Hustlers?

Pain Hustlers tells the story of a single mother who gets involved in a racketeering scheme while trying to deal with the troubles of her life. You can check out Netflix's official synopsis below.

"Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d'Arcy James."

Pain Hustlers is directed by David Yates, who previously helmed the majority of the films in the Harry Potter franchise. The screenplay comes from Wells Tower, adapted from the book by Evan Hughes. In addition to Blunt, Evans, and Garcia, Pain Hustlers stars Catherine O'Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James, Amit Shah, Aubrey Dollar, and Willie Raysor. Blunt produced the film alongside Mark Moran, Yvonne Walcott-Yates, Lewis Taylor, and Ben Everard.

Pain Hustlers will debut on Netflix around the world on October 27th.