Netflix Confirms Full Movie Slate for the Rest of 2023
Netflix is releasing dozens of Netflix Original films between September and December.
For many, Netflix is the go-to streaming service. Revolutionizing the industry as a whole, the Los Gatos-based service became one of the first offerings to stream films and television shows, and it remains one of the most popular platform available. As such, few services carry the size of library Netflix does, especially since the service continually adds new films and television shows on rotating basis. Wednesday, the company announced dozens of new movies hitting the service through the end of the year. While it still licenses both films and shows, Netflix's release this week focused solely on those projects produced by the company itself.
"Our fall movie slate has something for every mood, from prestige dramas and eye-opening documentaries to thrillers that will keep you at the edge of your seat and movies for the whole family to watch together," Netflix said in a release. "This is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the magic of storytelling, from award-winning filmmakers and featuring performances that will linger long after the credits roll."
Keep scrolling to see all of the Netflix Originals hitting the service between now and December!
Netflix September Releases
SCOUTS HONOR: THE SECRET FILES OF THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 6
GENRE: Documentary
DIRECTOR: Brian Knappenberger
PRODUCERS: Conor Fetting-Smith, Sabrina Parke, Clive Patterson
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Brian Knappenberger, Orlando von Einsiedel
LOGLINE: Through compelling on-screen interviews and verite, this investigative documentary will reveal the institutional cover-up and follow the whistleblowers fighting to bring justice against what was once one of America's most beloved and trusted institutions.
LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 15
GENRE: Rom-Com
DIRECTOR: Vanessa Caswill
SCREENPLAY BY: Katie Lovejoy
BASED ON THE BOOK: "The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight" by Jennifer E. Smith
PRODUCERS: Matt Kaplan
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Jennifer E. Smith, Christopher Foss, Mark Lane, Haley Lu Richardson
CAST: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips and Dexter Fletcher
SYNOPSIS: After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?
EL CONDE
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 15 | In Select Theaters September 7
GENRE: Comedy
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Chile
DIRECTOR: Pablo Larraín
SCREENPLAY BY: Pablo Larraín, Guillermo Calderón
PRODUCERS: Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, Rocío Jadue
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, Rocío Jadue
CAST: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger
SYNOPSIS: The story revolves around Augusto Pinochet who is not dead but an aged vampire who, after 250 years in this world, has decided to die once and for all, due to ailments brought about by his dishonor and family conflicts.
THE SAINT OF SECOND CHANCES
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 19
GENRE: Documentary
DIRECTOR: Morgan Neville, Jeff Malmberg
PRODUCER: Danny Breen, Morgan Neville, Jon Berg
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Caitrin Rogers, Fran Zeuli, Greg Silverman
NARRATED BY: Jeff Daniels
FEATURING: Charlie Day as Mike Veeck
SYNOPSIS: Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his hustler father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Veeck name is both legendary and notorious in professional baseball, introducing the fun at the ballpark that we now take for granted: giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more. So when Bill invites Mike along for one last hurrah with the White Sox in 1975, Mike figures this is his chance to prove himself to his dad. But the fun comes to a screeching halt when Mike blows up his father's career with the ill-fated promotion, Disco Demolition Night. Mike is kicked out of the game he loves and spends the next few decades clawing his way back from rock bottom, determined to redeem himself and carry on the family legacy.Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) and Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol), The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a family redemption story unlike any other.
SPY KIDS: ARMAGEDDON
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 22
GENRE: Family Adventure
DIRECTOR: Robert Rodriguez
WRITERS: Robert Rodriguez, Racer Max
PRODUCERS: Robert Rodriguez, Racer Max, Elizabeth Avellan, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger (Skydance)
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre (Spyglass)
CAST: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson, Billy Magnussen, D.J. Cotrona
LOGLINE: When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.
THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 27 | In Select Theaters September 20
GENRE: Drama
DIRECTOR: Wes Anderson
WRITER: Wes Anderson
PRODUCERS: Wes Anderson, Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson
CO-PRODUCERS: Octavia Peissel, John Peet, Alice Dawson
CAST: Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Sir Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade
LOGLINE: A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.
Netflix October Releases
REPTILE
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix October 6 | In Select Theaters September 29
GENRE: Drama
DIRECTOR: Grant Singer
WRITERS: Screenplay – Grant Singer & Benjamin Brewer and Benicio Del Toro, Story – Grant Singer & Benjamin Brewer
PRODUCERS: Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, Thad Luckinbill
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Benicio Del Toro, Rick Yorn, Rachel Smith
CAST: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, Matilda Lutz
LOGLINE: Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.
FAIR PLAY
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix October 13 | In Select Theaters September 29
GENRE: Thriller
DIRECTOR: Chloe Domont
WRITER: Chloe Domont
PRODUCERS: Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClair for T-Street, Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson for T-Street, Chloe Domont, Anđelka Vlaisavljević, Produced In Partnership with MRC
CAST: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan
LOGLINE: An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple's relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.
SYNOPSIS: When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition. In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up. Also starring Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza, Fair Play unravels the uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego.
THE DEVIL ON TRIAL
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix October 17
GENRE: Documentary
DIRECTOR: Christopher Holt
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Julia Nottingham, Sam Starbuck
CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Amy Lee-Jones
PRODUCER: Hattie Bridges-Webb
LOGLINE: The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.
OLD DADS
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix October 20
GENRE: Comedy
DIRECTOR: Bill Burr
WRITERS: Bill Burr, Ben Tishler
PRODUCERS: Monica Levinson, Ben Tishler, Bill Block, Bill Burr, Mike Bertolina
CAST: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Miles Robbins, Jackie Tohn, Rachael Harris
LOGLINE: Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.
PAIN HUSTLERS
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix October 27 | In Select Theaters October 20
GENRE: Drama
DIRECTOR: David Yates
SCREENPLAY BY: Wells Tower
BASED ON THE BOOK BY: Evan Hughes
PRODUCERS: Lawrence Grey, David Yates
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Emily Blunt, Mark Moran, Yvonne Walcott-Yates, Lewis Taylor, Ben Everard
CAST: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O'Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James, Amit Shah, Aubrey Dollar, Willie Raysor and Andy Garcia
SYNOPSIS: Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d'Arcy James.
SISTER DEATH [Spain]
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix this October
GENRE: Horror
DIRECTOR: Paco Plaza
WRITER: Jorge Guerricaechevarría
PRODUCER: Enrique López Lavigne, Pablo Cruz, Diego Suárez
CAST: Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso
LOGLINE: In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.
Netflix November Releases
WINGWOMEN (Voleuses)
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 1
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: France
GENRE: Heist
DIRECTOR: Mélanie Laurent
PRODUCERS: Sidonie Dumas, Guillaume Colboc
CAST: Adèle Exharchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch, Philippe Katherine, Félix Moati and Isabelle Adjani in the role of "Marraine"
LOGLINE: Best friends Carole and Alex are two master thieves – they're both attractive and ruthless, and remain undefeated. Tired of life on the run, they agree to take on one last heist and ask feisty Sam to assist them in one last job – unlike any they've done before. They don't realize the mission will turn out to be very different from what they expected.
NYAD
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 3 | In Select Theaters October 20
GENRE: Drama
DIRECTORS: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
WRITER: Julia Cox
BASED ON: The Book "Find A Way" by Diana Nyad
PRODUCERS: Andrew Lazar, Teddy Schwarzman
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bill Johnson, Jim Seibel, Michael Heimler, Vanessa Humphrey, Julia Cox, D. Scott Lumpkin
CAST: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, Eric T. Miller
SYNOPSIS: A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad. Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana (four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110 mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the "Mount Everest" of swims. Determined to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage, Diana goes on a thrilling, four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team.
The inspirational and thrilling film marks the narrative directorial debut of Academy Award-winning documentary filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo, The Rescue). NYAD is produced by Andrew Lazar, p.g.a. and Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a. with a screenplay by Julia Cox, adapted from the memoir "Find a Way" by Diana Nyad.
SLY
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 3
GENRE: Documentary
DIRECTOR: Thom Zimny
PRODUCER: Sean Stuart, p.g.a.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bill Zanker, Sam Delcanto, Braden Aftergood, Jon Beyer, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Sylvester Stallone
LOGLINE: For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.
THE KILLER
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 10 | In Select Theaters October 27
GENRE: Thriller
DIRECTOR: David Fincher
SCREENPLAY BY: Andrew Kevin Walker Based on the graphic novel series "The Killer" written by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in the French language by Editions Casterman
PRODUCER: Ceán Chaffin, p.g.a.
CAST: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton
LOGLINE: After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.
BASED ON THE GRAPHIC NOVEL SERIES: The Killer by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in the French language by Editions Casterman.
STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 15
GENRE: Documentary
DIRECTOR: Roger Ross Williams
PRODUCER: Alisa Payne, Roger Ross Williams, David Teague
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Geoff Martz, Mara Brock Akil, Susie Fitzgerald, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi
FEATURING: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Brittany Packnett Cunningham
SYNOPSIS: Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's New York Times bestseller to the screen with Stamped From the Beginning. Published in 2016, Dr. Kendi's National Book Award winner chronicles the entire story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history.
Williams' documentary adaptation uses vivid animations that illuminate figures and moments both well-known and obscure, both historical and contemporary. Leading female academics and activists such as Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Dr. Jennifer L. Morgan, and Dr. Kendi guide viewers through a searing account of how racist tropes and imagery were developed and enshrined in American culture.
Directed and produced by Williams (Cassandro; Music by Prudence; Love to Love You, Donna Summer), Stamped From the Beginning is executive produced by Dr. Kendi and NAACP Image Award winner Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, The Game, Being Mary Jane).
BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER!
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 16
GENRE: Holiday
DIRECTOR: Mary Lambert
WRITERS: Charles Shyer, Todd Calgi Gallicano
PRODUCED BY: Brad Krevoy
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, David Wulf, Charles Shyer, Todd Calgi Gallicano, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Amanda Phillips
CAST: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño and Jason Biggs. Also starring Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil and Madison Skye Validum.
LOGLINE: Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie's snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can't possibly be that perfect. Starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.
RUSTIN
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 17 | In Select Theaters November 3
GENRE: Drama
DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe
SCREENPLAY BY: Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black
STORY BY: Julian Breece
PRODUCERS: Bruce Cohen, Tonia Davis, George C. Wolfe
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Higher Ground's Barack & Michelle Obama, Mark R. Wright, Alex G. Scott, David Permut, Daniel Sladek, Chris Taaffe
CAST: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Bill Irwin, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman, Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Nadege Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, Kevin Mambo
SYNOPSIS: The architect of 1963's momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten. Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom. Produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, Higher Ground's Tonia Davis and George C. Wolfe, the film features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, with Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald.
LEO
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 21
GENRE: Family Comedy (Animated)
DIRECTORS: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim
PRODUCERS: Happy Madison
CAST: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel, Nick Swardson, Stephanie Hsu, Nicholas Turturro
SYNOPSIS: Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever...
FAMILY SWITCH
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 30
GENRE: Family Comedy
DIRECTOR: McG
SCREENPLAY BY: Victoria Strouse and Adam Sztykiel
BASED ON THE BOOK: "Bedtime For Mommy" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal
PRODUCERS: Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard for Grey Matter Productions; Nicole King Solaka for Linden Productions; Jennifer Garner; McG and Mary Viola for Wonderland
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: David Hyman, Jason Brian Rosenthal, Victoria Strouse
CAST: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, Xosha Roquemore, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Paul Scheer, Fortune Feimster, Andrew Bachelor, Pete Holmes, Naomi Ekperigin, Dan Finnerty, Cyrus Arnold, Vanessa Carrasco, and Rita Moreno
LOGLINE: Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book "Bedtime For Mommy" by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.
NUOVO OLIMPO [Italy]
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix 2023
GENRE: Drama, Romance
DIRECTOR: Ferzan Ozpetek
WRITER: Gianni Romoli and Ferzan Ozpetek
PRODUCER: Produced by Tilde Corsi and Gianni Romoli, Nuovo Olimpo is an R&C Produzioni production with Faros Film.
CAST: Damiano Gavino, Andrea Di Luigi, Luisa Ranieri, Greta Scarano, Aurora Giovinazzo, Alvise Rigo, Giancarlo Commare.
LOGLINE: Set in the late 1970s. They are young, beautiful and just 25 years old. They meet by chance and fall madly in love. An unexpected event, however, separates them. For thirty years, however, they pursued the hope of finding each other again, because they still love each other.
Netflix December Releases
MAY DECEMBER
RELEASE DATE: US & Canada Only – On Netflix December 1 | In Select Theaters November 17
GENRE: Drama
DIRECTOR: Todd Haynes
STORY BY: Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
WRITER: Samy Burch
PRODUCERS: Natalie Portman, Sophie Mas, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Grant S. Johnson, Tyler W. Konney, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Madeleine K. Rudin, Thomas K. Richards, Lee Broda, Jeff Rice, Jonathan Montepare, Samy Burch, Alex Brown, Thorsten Schumacher, Claire Taylor
CAST: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton
LOGLINE: Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.
THE ARCHIES
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix this December
GENRE: Rom-Com
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: India
DIRECTOR: Zoya Akhtar
WRITERS: Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar & Ayesha Devitre
PRODUCERS: Tiger Baby/ Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti,Graphic India/ Sharad Devarajan, Archie Comics
CAST: Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina
LOGLINE: Set in 1960's India in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town's favorite set of teenagers – Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.
LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix December 8 | In Select Theaters Date TBA
GENRE: Thriller
DIRECTOR: Sam Esmail
WRITER: Sam Esmail
BASED ON THE NOVEL: "Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam
PRODUCERS: Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Julia Roberts, Lisa Gillan, Marisa Yeres Gill
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Barack and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis, Daniel M. Stillman, Nick Krishnamurthy, Rumaan Alam
CAST: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans and Kevin Bacon
LOGLINE: A family's vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.
CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix December 15
GENRE: Action-Adventure (Animation)
DIRECTOR: Sam Fell
SCREENPLAY: Karey Kirkpatrick & John O'Farrell and Rachel Tunnard
PRODUCERS: Steve Pegram, Leyla Hobart
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Peter Lord, Nick Park, Carla Shelley, Sam Fell, Paul Kewley, Karey Kirkpatrick
CAST: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, and Nick Mohammed
LOGLINE: From the multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively), comes Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run. Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they're breaking in!
MAESTRO
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix December 20 | In Select Theaters November 22
GENRE: Drama
DIRECTOR: Bradley Cooper
WRITERS: Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
PRODUCERS: Martin Scorsese, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Carla Raij, Josh Singer, Bobby Wilhelm, Weston Middleton, Tracey Landon
CAST: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, Miriam Shor
LOGLINE: Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.
REBEL MOON – PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE
RELEASE DATE: On Netflix December 22
GENRE: Action
DIRECTOR: Zack Snyder
WRITERS: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten
PRODUCERS: Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, Kurt Johnstad
KEY CAST: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, Corey Stoll
LOGLINE: From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors – outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.