Netflix Confirms Full Movie Slate for the Rest of 2023

For many, Netflix is the go-to streaming service. Revolutionizing the industry as a whole, the Los Gatos-based service became one of the first offerings to stream films and television shows, and it remains one of the most popular platform available. As such, few services carry the size of library Netflix does, especially since the service continually adds new films and television shows on rotating basis. Wednesday, the company announced dozens of new movies hitting the service through the end of the year. While it still licenses both films and shows, Netflix's release this week focused solely on those projects produced by the company itself. "Our fall movie slate has something for every mood, from prestige dramas and eye-opening documentaries to thrillers that will keep you at the edge of your seat and movies for the whole family to watch together," Netflix said in a release. "This is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the magic of storytelling, from award-winning filmmakers and featuring performances that will linger long after the credits roll." Keep scrolling to see all of the Netflix Originals hitting the service between now and December!

Netflix September Releases SCOUTS HONOR: THE SECRET FILES OF THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 6

GENRE: Documentary

DIRECTOR: Brian Knappenberger

PRODUCERS: Conor Fetting-Smith, Sabrina Parke, Clive Patterson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Brian Knappenberger, Orlando von Einsiedel

LOGLINE: Through compelling on-screen interviews and verite, this investigative documentary will reveal the institutional cover-up and follow the whistleblowers fighting to bring justice against what was once one of America's most beloved and trusted institutions. LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 15

GENRE: Rom-Com

DIRECTOR: Vanessa Caswill

SCREENPLAY BY: Katie Lovejoy

BASED ON THE BOOK: "The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight" by Jennifer E. Smith

PRODUCERS: Matt Kaplan

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Jennifer E. Smith, Christopher Foss, Mark Lane, Haley Lu Richardson

CAST: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips and Dexter Fletcher

SYNOPSIS: After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates? EL CONDE

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 15 | In Select Theaters September 7

GENRE: Comedy

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Chile

DIRECTOR: Pablo Larraín

SCREENPLAY BY: Pablo Larraín, Guillermo Calderón

PRODUCERS: Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, Rocío Jadue

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, Rocío Jadue

CAST: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger

SYNOPSIS: The story revolves around Augusto Pinochet who is not dead but an aged vampire who, after 250 years in this world, has decided to die once and for all, due to ailments brought about by his dishonor and family conflicts. THE SAINT OF SECOND CHANCES

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 19

GENRE: Documentary

DIRECTOR: Morgan Neville, Jeff Malmberg

PRODUCER: Danny Breen, Morgan Neville, Jon Berg

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Caitrin Rogers, Fran Zeuli, Greg Silverman

NARRATED BY: Jeff Daniels

FEATURING: Charlie Day as Mike Veeck

SYNOPSIS: Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his hustler father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Veeck name is both legendary and notorious in professional baseball, introducing the fun at the ballpark that we now take for granted: giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more. So when Bill invites Mike along for one last hurrah with the White Sox in 1975, Mike figures this is his chance to prove himself to his dad. But the fun comes to a screeching halt when Mike blows up his father's career with the ill-fated promotion, Disco Demolition Night. Mike is kicked out of the game he loves and spends the next few decades clawing his way back from rock bottom, determined to redeem himself and carry on the family legacy.Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) and Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol), The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a family redemption story unlike any other. SPY KIDS: ARMAGEDDON

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 22

GENRE: Family Adventure

DIRECTOR: Robert Rodriguez

WRITERS: Robert Rodriguez, Racer Max

PRODUCERS: Robert Rodriguez, Racer Max, Elizabeth Avellan, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger (Skydance)

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre (Spyglass)

CAST: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson, Billy Magnussen, D.J. Cotrona

LOGLINE: When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world. THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix September 27 | In Select Theaters September 20

GENRE: Drama

DIRECTOR: Wes Anderson

WRITER: Wes Anderson

PRODUCERS: Wes Anderson, Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson

CO-PRODUCERS: Octavia Peissel, John Peet, Alice Dawson

CAST: Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Sir Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade

LOGLINE: A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling. prevnext

Netflix October Releases REPTILE

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix October 6 | In Select Theaters September 29

GENRE: Drama

DIRECTOR: Grant Singer

WRITERS: Screenplay – Grant Singer & Benjamin Brewer and Benicio Del Toro, Story – Grant Singer & Benjamin Brewer

PRODUCERS: Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, Thad Luckinbill

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Benicio Del Toro, Rick Yorn, Rachel Smith

CAST: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, Matilda Lutz

LOGLINE: Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. FAIR PLAY

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix October 13 | In Select Theaters September 29

GENRE: Thriller

DIRECTOR: Chloe Domont

WRITER: Chloe Domont

PRODUCERS: Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClair for T-Street, Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson for T-Street, Chloe Domont, Anđelka Vlaisavljević, Produced In Partnership with MRC

CAST: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

LOGLINE: An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple's relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

SYNOPSIS: When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition. In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up. Also starring Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza, Fair Play unravels the uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego. THE DEVIL ON TRIAL

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix October 17

GENRE: Documentary

DIRECTOR: Christopher Holt

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Julia Nottingham, Sam Starbuck

CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Amy Lee-Jones

PRODUCER: Hattie Bridges-Webb

LOGLINE: The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown. OLD DADS

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix October 20

GENRE: Comedy

DIRECTOR: Bill Burr

WRITERS: Bill Burr, Ben Tishler

PRODUCERS: Monica Levinson, Ben Tishler, Bill Block, Bill Burr, Mike Bertolina

CAST: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Miles Robbins, Jackie Tohn, Rachael Harris

LOGLINE: Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987. PAIN HUSTLERS

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix October 27 | In Select Theaters October 20

GENRE: Drama

DIRECTOR: David Yates

SCREENPLAY BY: Wells Tower

BASED ON THE BOOK BY: Evan Hughes

PRODUCERS: Lawrence Grey, David Yates

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Emily Blunt, Mark Moran, Yvonne Walcott-Yates, Lewis Taylor, Ben Everard

CAST: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O'Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James, Amit Shah, Aubrey Dollar, Willie Raysor and Andy Garcia

SYNOPSIS: Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d'Arcy James. SISTER DEATH [Spain]

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix this October

GENRE: Horror

DIRECTOR: Paco Plaza

WRITER: Jorge Guerricaechevarría

PRODUCER: Enrique López Lavigne, Pablo Cruz, Diego Suárez

CAST: Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso

LOGLINE: In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants. prevnext

Netflix November Releases WINGWOMEN (Voleuses)

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 1

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: France

GENRE: Heist

DIRECTOR: Mélanie Laurent

PRODUCERS: Sidonie Dumas, Guillaume Colboc

CAST: Adèle Exharchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch, Philippe Katherine, Félix Moati and Isabelle Adjani in the role of "Marraine"

LOGLINE: Best friends Carole and Alex are two master thieves – they're both attractive and ruthless, and remain undefeated. Tired of life on the run, they agree to take on one last heist and ask feisty Sam to assist them in one last job – unlike any they've done before. They don't realize the mission will turn out to be very different from what they expected. NYAD

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 3 | In Select Theaters October 20

GENRE: Drama

DIRECTORS: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

WRITER: Julia Cox

BASED ON: The Book "Find A Way" by Diana Nyad

PRODUCERS: Andrew Lazar, Teddy Schwarzman

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bill Johnson, Jim Seibel, Michael Heimler, Vanessa Humphrey, Julia Cox, D. Scott Lumpkin

CAST: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, Eric T. Miller

SYNOPSIS: A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad. Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana (four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110 mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the "Mount Everest" of swims. Determined to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage, Diana goes on a thrilling, four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team. The inspirational and thrilling film marks the narrative directorial debut of Academy Award-winning documentary filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo, The Rescue). NYAD is produced by Andrew Lazar, p.g.a. and Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a. with a screenplay by Julia Cox, adapted from the memoir "Find a Way" by Diana Nyad. SLY

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 3

GENRE: Documentary

DIRECTOR: Thom Zimny

PRODUCER: Sean Stuart, p.g.a.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bill Zanker, Sam Delcanto, Braden Aftergood, Jon Beyer, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Sylvester Stallone

LOGLINE: For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life. THE KILLER

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 10 | In Select Theaters October 27

GENRE: Thriller

DIRECTOR: David Fincher

SCREENPLAY BY: Andrew Kevin Walker Based on the graphic novel series "The Killer" written by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in the French language by Editions Casterman

PRODUCER: Ceán Chaffin, p.g.a.

CAST: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton

LOGLINE: After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal. BASED ON THE GRAPHIC NOVEL SERIES: The Killer by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in the French language by Editions Casterman. STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 15

GENRE: Documentary

DIRECTOR: Roger Ross Williams

PRODUCER: Alisa Payne, Roger Ross Williams, David Teague

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Geoff Martz, Mara Brock Akil, Susie Fitzgerald, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi

FEATURING: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Brittany Packnett Cunningham

SYNOPSIS: Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's New York Times bestseller to the screen with Stamped From the Beginning. Published in 2016, Dr. Kendi's National Book Award winner chronicles the entire story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history. Williams' documentary adaptation uses vivid animations that illuminate figures and moments both well-known and obscure, both historical and contemporary. Leading female academics and activists such as Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Dr. Jennifer L. Morgan, and Dr. Kendi guide viewers through a searing account of how racist tropes and imagery were developed and enshrined in American culture. Directed and produced by Williams (Cassandro; Music by Prudence; Love to Love You, Donna Summer), Stamped From the Beginning is executive produced by Dr. Kendi and NAACP Image Award winner Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, The Game, Being Mary Jane). BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER!

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 16

GENRE: Holiday

DIRECTOR: Mary Lambert

WRITERS: Charles Shyer, Todd Calgi Gallicano

PRODUCED BY: Brad Krevoy

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, David Wulf, Charles Shyer, Todd Calgi Gallicano, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Amanda Phillips

CAST: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño and Jason Biggs. Also starring Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil and Madison Skye Validum.

LOGLINE: Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie's snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can't possibly be that perfect. Starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño. RUSTIN

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 17 | In Select Theaters November 3

GENRE: Drama

DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe

SCREENPLAY BY: Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black

STORY BY: Julian Breece

PRODUCERS: Bruce Cohen, Tonia Davis, George C. Wolfe

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Higher Ground's Barack & Michelle Obama, Mark R. Wright, Alex G. Scott, David Permut, Daniel Sladek, Chris Taaffe

CAST: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Bill Irwin, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman, Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Nadege Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, Kevin Mambo

SYNOPSIS: The architect of 1963's momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten. Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom. Produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, Higher Ground's Tonia Davis and George C. Wolfe, the film features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, with Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald. LEO

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 21

GENRE: Family Comedy (Animated)

DIRECTORS: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim

PRODUCERS: Happy Madison

CAST: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel, Nick Swardson, Stephanie Hsu, Nicholas Turturro

SYNOPSIS: Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever... FAMILY SWITCH

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix November 30

GENRE: Family Comedy

DIRECTOR: McG

SCREENPLAY BY: Victoria Strouse and Adam Sztykiel

BASED ON THE BOOK: "Bedtime For Mommy" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal

PRODUCERS: Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard for Grey Matter Productions; Nicole King Solaka for Linden Productions; Jennifer Garner; McG and Mary Viola for Wonderland

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: David Hyman, Jason Brian Rosenthal, Victoria Strouse

CAST: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, Xosha Roquemore, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Paul Scheer, Fortune Feimster, Andrew Bachelor, Pete Holmes, Naomi Ekperigin, Dan Finnerty, Cyrus Arnold, Vanessa Carrasco, and Rita Moreno

LOGLINE: Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book "Bedtime For Mommy" by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal. NUOVO OLIMPO [Italy]

RELEASE DATE: On Netflix 2023

GENRE: Drama, Romance

DIRECTOR: Ferzan Ozpetek

WRITER: Gianni Romoli and Ferzan Ozpetek

PRODUCER: Produced by Tilde Corsi and Gianni Romoli, Nuovo Olimpo is an R&C Produzioni production with Faros Film.

CAST: Damiano Gavino, Andrea Di Luigi, Luisa Ranieri, Greta Scarano, Aurora Giovinazzo, Alvise Rigo, Giancarlo Commare.

LOGLINE: Set in the late 1970s. They are young, beautiful and just 25 years old. They meet by chance and fall madly in love. An unexpected event, however, separates them. For thirty years, however, they pursued the hope of finding each other again, because they still love each other. prevnext