Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2024

With March fast approaching, Paramount+ is getting subscribers ready for the coming month with a complete rundown of what's set to join the streaming service. On Monday, Paramount+ unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows joining its roster over the course of the month. The first day of the month is usually the biggest day for new additions on Paramount+, and March is no exception. March 1st will see dozens of popular movies added to the service, including Footloose, Airplane!, The Warriors, Tommy Boy, Wayne's World, and Sin City. Paramount+ is also getting a major boost to its sitcom lineup in March. Near the end of the month, on March 25th, the streaming service will be adding all nine seasons of The King of Queens. You can check out the full lineup of Paramount+ March additions below!

March 1st 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

All About the Benjamins

An Elephant's Journey

Angela's Ashes

At Any Price

Awakenings

Black Sheep (1996)

Blood Out

Burnt

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Coming to America

Deception (2008)

Disturbia

Drugstore Cowboy

Enough Said

Flatliners (1990)

Flyboys

Footloose (1984)

Frank Miller's Sin City

Freelancers

Guns Akimbo

Happy-Go-Lucky

In Bloom

In Too Deep (1999)

Inside Llewyn Davis

Jagged Edge

Lizzie

Miller's Crossing

Noah (2004)

Not Another Teen Movie

Once Upon a Time in America

Raising Arizona

Requiem for a Dream

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seabiscuit

Sleepy Hollow

St. Elmo's Fire

The Abyss (1989)

The Big Short

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Dictator

The Drop

The Gift

The Girl Next Door

The Good Girl

The Outsiders (1983)

The Vatican Tapes

The Warriors (1979)

Tommy Boy

Wayne's World

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet War Pony premiere

Bound by their shared search for belonging, two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation grapple with a world built against them as they navigate their unique paths to manhood.

March 2nd The Accused

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3rd Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

March 6th Air Warriors (Season 11) Raging Grace premiere

Winner of the Grand Jury Award at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, this film follows the struggles of an undocumented Filipina immigrant who takes a job caring for an extremely wealthy but terminally ill old man.

March 7th CBS News Specials: State of the Union Address The Thundermans Return premiere

The epic adventures of a superhero family, introduced in the hit Nickelodeon series, continue in a brand new movie. When one save goes wrong, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville.

March 8th Home Again (2017)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World!

March 10th What Happens Later

March 11th Sleeping with Other People

March 12th Never Seen Again, season five premiere

In this gripping true-crime series, family members recount the last time they saw their loved ones before they vanished into thin air.

March 13th America's Hidden Stories (Season 3)

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)

Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)

Peppa Pig (Season 9)

The Amazing Race (Season 36) Little Wing premiere

Inspired by The New Yorker article by Susan Orlean, Little Wing follows Kaitlyn, a teen who is reeling from her parents' divorce and the pending loss of her home. When stealing a valuable bird, Kaitlyn forms a bond with the owner that leads her to a new outlook on life.

March 19th Carol (2015)

March 20th The Last Cowboy (Season 4)

March 25th The King of Queens (Seasons 1-9)

March 27th Behind the Music (Season 2)

LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 2)

March 29th A Gentleman in Moscow premiere

An adaptation of Amor Towles' internationally best-selling novel, A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, is sentenced to house arrest in the opulent Hotel Metropol.

March 30th Beyond The Aggressives: 25 Years Later premiere

In 2005, the groundbreaking film The Aggressives showcased the remarkable stories of queer BIPOC individuals Chin, Octavio, Trevon, and Kisha. Now, nearly 20 years later, the same four protagonists reunite to reflect on their past and envision new futures.