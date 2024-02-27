Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2024
King of Queens, The Warriors, and Little Wing are among the biggest March additions for Paramount+.
With March fast approaching, Paramount+ is getting subscribers ready for the coming month with a complete rundown of what's set to join the streaming service. On Monday, Paramount+ unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows joining its roster over the course of the month.
The first day of the month is usually the biggest day for new additions on Paramount+, and March is no exception. March 1st will see dozens of popular movies added to the service, including Footloose, Airplane!, The Warriors, Tommy Boy, Wayne's World, and Sin City.
Paramount+ is also getting a major boost to its sitcom lineup in March. Near the end of the month, on March 25th, the streaming service will be adding all nine seasons of The King of Queens.
You can check out the full lineup of Paramount+ March additions below!
March 1st
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
All About the Benjamins
An Elephant's Journey
Angela's Ashes
At Any Price
Awakenings
Black Sheep (1996)
Blood Out
Burnt
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Coming to America
Deception (2008)
Disturbia
Drugstore Cowboy
Enough Said
Flatliners (1990)
Flyboys
Footloose (1984)
Frank Miller's Sin City
Freelancers
Guns Akimbo
Happy-Go-Lucky
In Bloom
In Too Deep (1999)
Inside Llewyn Davis
Jagged Edge
Lizzie
Miller's Crossing
Noah (2004)
Not Another Teen Movie
Once Upon a Time in America
Raising Arizona
Requiem for a Dream
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seabiscuit
Sleepy Hollow
St. Elmo's Fire
The Abyss (1989)
The Big Short
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Dictator
The Drop
The Gift
The Girl Next Door
The Good Girl
The Outsiders (1983)
The Vatican Tapes
The Warriors (1979)
Tommy Boy
Wayne's World
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
War Pony premiere
Bound by their shared search for belonging, two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation grapple with a world built against them as they navigate their unique paths to manhood.
March 6th
Air Warriors (Season 11)
Raging Grace premiere
Winner of the Grand Jury Award at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, this film follows the struggles of an undocumented Filipina immigrant who takes a job caring for an extremely wealthy but terminally ill old man.
March 7th
CBS News Specials: State of the Union Address
The Thundermans Return premiere
The epic adventures of a superhero family, introduced in the hit Nickelodeon series, continue in a brand new movie. When one save goes wrong, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville.
March 8th
Home Again (2017)
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World!
March 12th
Never Seen Again, season five premiere
In this gripping true-crime series, family members recount the last time they saw their loved ones before they vanished into thin air.
March 13th
America's Hidden Stories (Season 3)
Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)
Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)
Peppa Pig (Season 9)
The Amazing Race (Season 36)
Little Wing premiere
Inspired by The New Yorker article by Susan Orlean, Little Wing follows Kaitlyn, a teen who is reeling from her parents' divorce and the pending loss of her home. When stealing a valuable bird, Kaitlyn forms a bond with the owner that leads her to a new outlook on life.
March 27th
Behind the Music (Season 2)
LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 2)
March 29th
A Gentleman in Moscow premiere
An adaptation of Amor Towles' internationally best-selling novel, A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, is sentenced to house arrest in the opulent Hotel Metropol.
March 30th
Beyond The Aggressives: 25 Years Later premiere
In 2005, the groundbreaking film The Aggressives showcased the remarkable stories of queer BIPOC individuals Chin, Octavio, Trevon, and Kisha. Now, nearly 20 years later, the same four protagonists reunite to reflect on their past and envision new futures.
March 31st
Set Upprev