Is Magneto in Deadpool 3?

Magneto may soon return. According to Sir Patrick Stewart, he and Sir Ian McKellen "have got plans" to return to their X-Men roles. Naturally, we've got to ask the question: is there going to be a sizable X-Men reunion in Deadpool 3? The latest comes just days after Stewart told us he was on "stand-by" for Deadpool 3, so things are already looking good for the return.

Though we do know little about Deadpool 3 at this point, we know the eponymous mercenary played by Ryan Reynolds will be joined by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine as the two traverse the multiverse, likely officially ending up in the prime Marvel Cinematic Universe by the end of the movie. Because of the premise, some think it could end up with a situation similar to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where the Illuminati featured the return of many fan-favorite characters.

Given that we also know the multiverse is at the forefront of Marvel's current storytelling, it's unclear if these two versions of Deadpool and Logan are technically the same characters we've seen in other films. Whatever the case, Jackman has confirmed the events of the film do, in fact, take place before Logan, suggesting the characters are one and the same.

"He was actually really cool about it," Jackman previously of James Mangold's thoughts earlier this year. "I did tell him it takes place before our movie, so I wasn't going to screw it up with my claws coming out of the grave. He was relieved by that." He also talked about his adversarial nature with Reynolds' character too. "They hate each other," Jackman smirked "[Logan] is annoyed by him. Frustrated by him. Wants to be a million miles away from him in this movie. He's the fast-talking, quick-witted loudmouth and my character just wants to punch him in the head."

Deadpool 3 is set for release on November 8, 2024.

