Patrick Stewart’s Inspiring Viral Video Is the Perfect Way to Remember the Late Actor: “Take Care Of Yourself”

Fans of numerous franchises were absolutely devastated earlier today to learn of the passing of beloved actor Sir Patrick Stewart, who was known for countless legendary roles, from the iconic X-Men character Professor X, which is confirmed to be his final role in Avengers: Doomsday, to his equally iconic character Captain Picard in the Star Trek franchise. Of course, as tributes pour in, those roles and the many other career accomplishments Stewart had throughout his life are being highlighted, but there are also many posts sharing what a kind, inspirational person Stewart was even off the screen.

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One video in particular has, understandably, begun making the rounds online following the news of the actor’s death, as it reflects how great an impact he had on innumerable fans, and even those beyond the viewers of his various shows and movies, due to his motivational, kindhearted nature. Specifically, a video from 13 years ago, at Comicpalooza 2013, has been shared because of Stewart’s message for people to take care of themselves—a message that feels especially important now. Check out the video and what the beloved star said below.

Stewart’s Words Will Continue to Have a Profound Impact

Speaking about his work with Refuge, which assists domestic violence victims and women and children who have been affected by violence, particularly violence at home, Stewart shared why that work is so meaningful to him, including his personal connection through his mother. “I do what I do in my mother’s name because I couldn’t help her then. Now I can,” Stewart said. He went on to explain that he later learned his father had been affected by what is now diagnosed as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), then called “shell shock” for soldiers. He shared that he therefore advocates for both domestic violence victims for his mother and those who experience PTSD and other diagnoses for his father.

When the audience member who had initially asked him about the work he is most proud of, leading to his response about Refuge and his advocacy work related to violence against women, shared a personal connection to this topic, Stewart went on to address the notion of victim blaming, adding that violence is never the choice a man (or, by extension, anyone, although he specifically named men) should make. He concluded the conversation by thanking the audience, especially the men whom he saw standing up, and then said, “You take care of yourself.”

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While this is just one moment of many throughout Stewart’s storied career, it really speaks to why he had such a meaningful impact on so many, even beyond his roles on screen, though they are also, of course, notable. It’s devastating to hear of his passing, but it’s simultaneously wonderful to see him remembered in this way and recall moments such as this speech that really made his values and kindness clear.

What is your favorite Patrick Stewart role? Share your response in the comments.