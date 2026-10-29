Hugh Jackman, Kevin Feige, and X-Men Stars Pay Tribute to Patrick Stewart

The death of Patrick Stewart was confirmed today and has sent shockwaves through the world after his tremendous career on the stage and screen. Though Stewart had years of Shakespeare and Star Trek under his belt as a performer, one of the roles that he was most famous for was being the first to play Professor Charles Xavier in the live-action X-Men feature film franchise. Stewart made his debut as the character in the 2000 movie and would return to the part in six more 20th Century Fox movies, including both sequels to the film, all three Wolverine solo movies, and 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of Patrick Stewart‘s death has naturally seen countless tributes to his craft and personal endeavors, with his X-Men co-star Hugh Jackman being one of the first. In a post on Instagram which included an image from filming 2017’s Logan (previously the swansong for both actors in their roles), Jackman wrote: “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”

Patrick Stewart Remembered by Marvel Co-Stars and Collaborators

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios who got his start working on the live-action X-Men movies, said the following: “I’ll never forget the first time I saw Sir Patrick Stewart on the set of the first X-Men. After years of knowing him as the inimitable Captain Picard, I was in awe — and he turned out to be everything I had seen on screen and more: brilliant, charming, warm, generous, with a quiet strength and gravitas. Away from the cameras, he was even more remarkable, with a wonderfully sharp sense of humor.”

“It was a true privilege to know him and to work with him,” Feige added. “His legacy lives on not only in decades of extraordinary work, but in the many, many people he mentored. He will be deeply missed.”

Famke Jensen, who played Jean Grey opposite Stewart in four of his X-Men appearances, called the actor a “legend” in her statement to Page Six, adding: “One of the greats. I had the pleasure and honor of working with him over several decades… You will be missed, Patrick, but never forgotten.”

Dafne Keen, who made her film debut as Laura/X-23 in Logan, replied to Jackman’s memorial, writing: “A giant amongst men. He will be so very missed ❤️❤️” David Hayter, the screenwriter who wrote the first X-Men movie, also paid tribute to Stewart, writing: “He was so kind to me on the X-MEN set. I was so touched to see his magical friendship with @IanMcKellen bloom on that film. A true gentleman. A wellspring of effortless charisma. A galaxy-spanning talent. Thank you for the memories, Professor.”

James Mangold, who directed Stewart in both his brief appearance in 2013’s The Wolverine and again in 2017’s Logan, offered a fitting tribute as well.

RIP Sir Patrick. What an amazing life he led. As a brilliant and tireless actor from stage to screen to TV and back again, as a great collaborator, gentle soul and friend to everyone.. I miss him already. pic.twitter.com/Z4wX5oyW3w — Mangold (@mang0ld) October 29, 2026

Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is confirmed to be Stewart’s final on-screen role, posted as well, writing: “We’ve been lucky enough to work with some of our childhood heroes. And Sir Patrick Stewart will always be one of them. A legendary actor with an unmistakeable presence, and an unmatched integrity. Thank you for entertaining all of us, sir. And for teaching us humanity, both on and off the screen.”