Patrick Wilson to Star in Roland Emmerich's Sci-Fi Movie About the Moon Crashing Into Earth

Aquaman and Watchmen star Patrick Wilson will reteam with Midway director Roland Emmerich on the upcoming sci-fi movie Moonfall, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins a cast that already includes Halle Berry and Josh Gad. The film also added Charlie Plummer, who appeared in Ridley Scott's crime thriller All the Money in the World. Lionsgate, which released Midway in 2019, is distributing the new film in North America. The team hopes that production will get underway in the fall. Emmerich is co-writing Moonfall's script. He's teaming up with Harald Kloser, whom he worked with previously on the script for 2012, and Spenser Cohen (Extinction).

The film's story sees the moon knocked from its orbit around the Earth by an unknown force, which sets the moon on a collision course for the planet. With weeks before impact, a team comes together to embark on a do or die mission to land on the moon and save the human race.

Wilson will play a former NASA astronaut whose career ended in disgrace when his last mission turned tragic. That mission holds an important clue about the oncoming disaster. Plummer plays the son of Wilson's character while Berry plays one of the astronaut's former coworkers. Gad plays the genius who discovers that the moon is out of orbit.

Emmerich is producing Moonfall on behalf of his production company, Centropolis Entertainment, in addition to directing and co-writing. Kloser is also a producer on behalf of Street Entertainment. They're working with Lionsgate and AGC International. Lionsgate hopes to put the film in theaters in 2021.

In addition to his superhero work, Wilson is one of the stars of The Conjuring horror franchise. The series' next installment, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, is scheduled for release in September. Wilson has said that the film will be different from the two that preceded it and their spinoffs.

"The process [of making Conjuring 3] was fantastic, and it's a much different feel," Wilson said in a 2019 interview. "It's still the same bones; it's still very much Ed and Lorraine. Again, we are pushing our characters to places they haven't gone, but the film will be a really nice addition because it's definitely a different beast. Pun intended."

