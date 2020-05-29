Patty Jenkins Was Offered a Justice League Movie

✖

With two Wonder Woman films under her belt (the first of which was a major success both critically and financially), Patty Jenkins has become a mainstay in the world of superhero movies. She brings action to life in unique and exciting ways, and developed Gal Gadot's Diana Prince into an instant icon around the world. Given her success, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Jenkins was at one point asked to direct a Justice League movie. What may be surprising, however, is learning that she turned it down.

Jenkins was recently interviewed for the French magazine Premiere, which isn't readily available here in the US. However, a user on Instagram read a copy of the new issue, which featured Gadot on the cover, and translated some of Jenkins' quotes to English. When asked about making movies with Marvel Studios (she was originally slated for Thor: The Dark World), Jenkins opened up about her frustrations with the creative process behind those films. She went on to explain why she likes what she's doing with DC, and that she was approached to take on Justice League at one point.

"I really like the people who work there, but they want full control over their movies. The director is under control," Jankins said. "Yes, it can happen. Furthermore, It shows immediately if a director cannot impose his/her vision. When this is the case, I get the impression that these people are doing a different job than me. But with Wonder Woman 1984, I think I did exactly what I wanted. And then, everything a superhero movie needs comes naturally to me: I love shooting great action scenes versus great sets. I really enjoy it."

"I love comics, but I've come to superheroes through films," she continued. "There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is that relevant when I shoot? I don't know. The point is, unlike other directors, I don't really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. I've been contacted to make a Justice League movie in the past, and it doesn't connect to me. Too many characters."

What Jenkins doesn't mention is exactly when she was offered a chance at Justice League. Maybe she was initially approached to finish Zack Snyder's Justice League when he stepped away, a job that ultimately went to Joss Whedon. We may never know.

Would you have liked to see a Patty Jenkins Justice League? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.