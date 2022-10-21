Paul Feig Teases School For Good and Evil Sequel

The School for Good and Evil hit Netflix this week and is based on the first book of the novels of the same name by Soman Chainani. The movie was helmed by Paul Feig (Spy, A Simple Favor), and fans of the books are wondering if Netflix will greenlight a sequel. Despite a hefty runtime of 2 hours and 27 minutes, there's still a lot more story to be told, but a sequel will obviously depend on the movie's Netflix success. While it got an unfortunate 37% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences seem to be enjoying it a little more. Currently, the movie is up on the review site with a 72% audience score. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Feige addressed the idea of making more movies.

"Look, if we were to shoot everything in the first book, the movie would cost billions of dollars," Feige said with a laugh. "You take the things that the audience, the readers, and the fans love from the books and then you retrofit them in a way to still make it your own but in a way that they're going to be happy. You're also going to have an audience who doesn't know the books, or an audience who's just experiencing it without having to know the material – I'm very against any movies where you have to know things before you go there."

He added, "It's fun to watch a comic-book movie if you've grown up with the comic books and you know all those characters because there are all these Easter eggs. But I also find that can be very excluding to audiences. For this [film], you don't have to know the book. Come in, enjoy this story, enjoy these characters, then if you want to go and read the books after that, that's great. They both need to stand on their own. And hopefully, we'll continue to do that in a sequel."

Who Stars in The School for Good and Evil?

The School for Good and Evil stars Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie and features big names such as Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, and Cate Blanchett as the narrator. You can read Netflix's description for the movie here: "Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she'll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White."

"Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one."

The School for Good and Evil is now streaming on Netflix.